Is Earning $100K/Year In The U.S. 'Easy?' A Project Manager Says It Requires 'Getting Off Your Ass And Doing More Than Working Fast Food'

A recent Reddit thread lit up with debate after a person claimed that earning $100,000 a year in the U.S. is “easy” if you follow a clear path and put in the work. The poster, who identified themselves as an IT project manager making $150,000 annually, said the blueprint is there for anyone willing to sacrifice and stay consistent.

Clear Path, Not Effortless

“Blows my mind how many people line up to argue with me every time I say that earning $100k per year in the US is easy,” wrote the original poster. “Now, does it require you getting off your ass and doing more than working fast food? Absolutely. Will anyone hand you a $100K/year job with little or no effort on your part? Nope. Nor should they.”

According to them, the “easy” part isn’t about lack of effort; it’s that there are many well-documented ways to get there. Whether it’s engineering, trades, or IT, the steps are no longer a mystery.

“You still need to do your part,” they wrote. “And ‘doing your part' often requires multiple years of sacrifice: Doing real, actual learning, and doing things that make you uncomfortable.”

Simple, But Not Easy

Many commenters pushed back, saying the word “easy” ignores how much effort and privilege it can take. One person summed it up by saying, “Figuring out how to make $100K is simple. Actually doing it is hard, not easy.”

Another added, “I guess I would word it as ‘easily achievable with a lot of effort and good decision making.'”

Some pointed out that location, field, and upbringing play a huge role.

Opportunity Isn't Equal

The original poster acknowledged that where you live matters, but argued that many people can move or train for remote jobs, especially post-COVID. “To those with drive and vision… they leave town, learn a skill or a trade, come back home, work in the small hospital here or become electricians, plumbers, etc.”

Still, others emphasized systemic barriers, noting that not everyone has the support system or the luxury to fail and bounce back. “Imagine trying to get a job while homeless. How do you appear? How do you act with a lack of sleep or safety?”

One particularly upvoted comment noted, “People value different things. Some of the smartest people I've met don't care about making more money. They want free time and a fulfilled life.”

A Matter Of Definition

While the debate over semantics continued, one thing became obvious: most agreed that making six figures in the U.S. is possible, but not easy.

“$100K/year isn't magic,” a person said. “But it is accessible to most people in the U.S. who are able to stay consistent, strategic, and willing to endure discomfort in the short term. The game is winnable. But you still have to play.”

Image: Shutterstock