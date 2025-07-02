'Sold His Soul… The Devil Is Smiling' — Rosie O'Donnell Blasts Jeff Bezos' $50 Million Wedding, Oprah, and His 'Fake Fembot Wife' in Scathing Rant

Rosie O'Donnell didn't need a red carpet invitation to Jeff Bezos' $50 million wedding — she had something sharper to deliver.

In a fiery post titled "Jeff's Wedding — God Help Us" published on her Substack on Sunday, O'Donnell unloaded on the Amazon founder, his new wife, Lauren Sánchez, and the celebrity-studded guest list. From Dublin, where she now lives, O'Donnell shared her view of the celebration, and it wasn't subtle.

"It turned my stomach," she wrote. "Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it."

The former talk show host zeroed in on Sánchez, calling her a "fake fembot wife," and questioned how Bezos could go from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to someone she saw as the total opposite.

"Who looks like that? Why would he choose her after the salt of the earth Mackenzie?"

O'Donnell didn't stop there. She accused Bezos of abandoning his values for power and optics.

"Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests."

She also openly questioned Oprah's presence at the event.

"Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really — how is that possible. He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man."

The post, written during a sunny Sunday in Dublin while O'Donnell streamed the NYC Pride March, quickly turned into a broader commentary on the political state of the U.S.. With a Trump-backed tax-and-spend bill looming, O'Donnell feared for the country's future.

"Wondering if we will have another next year — or will we be banned in a fascist America when being gay is outlawed."

She called out the political shift in stark terms:

"It will end America as we know it. The big beautiful bill is a misnomer. The nail in all of our coffins. Goodbye democracy."

Weaving in Gaza, celebrity culture, and systemic apathy, O'Donnell painted a picture of a society too distracted to save itself.

"We have become numb to gross excess. We have learned to tolerate it. Celebrity worship. Devoid of humanity."

Toward the end of the post, she reminded readers that Bezos wasn't born into privilege — and that's what stings.

"Bezos was raised by a single mother. He knows exactly what he does. So do all of his guests — posing for photos forgetting themselves."

She closed the letter with lyrics from Carole King's "It's Too Late," signaling not just a loss of patience — but of hope.

"Something inside has died, and I can't hide, I just can't fake it."

The post didn't just go viral — it sparked a wave of reactions, both applauding her raw honesty and criticizing her blunt personal attacks. But one thing is certain: Donnell didn't send regrets. She sent a warning.

