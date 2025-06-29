Think $100K Is Enough? Most Americans Don't

We all have a number in our heads — a salary that would make life feel easier. The bills would be paid, savings would grow, and maybe you'd splurge on something just because you can. But that number seems to be rising faster than most paychecks. And for a growing number of Americans, "comfortable" now means earning six figures — or more.

A new Bankrate survey asked Americans how they're feeling about their financial stability. The short answer: not great. Seventy-seven percent of U.S. adults say they aren't completely financially secure. That number has been creeping up over the past few years, even as inflation cools off. And it's not just a feeling — inflation has chipped away at purchasing power.

A $100,000 salary in 2020 would need to be $124,000 today to keep up. So if your paycheck hasn't grown since then, it feels like a $24,000 pay cut.

When asked what it would take to feel financially comfortable, more than one in four people said they'd need to earn at least $150,000 a year. That's nearly double the national average salary of $81,515. In fact, more than half of Americans say they'd need more than they currently make to feel stable.

For some, that number is $200K. For others, $500K. And 26% say they wouldn't feel rich until they hit $1 million a year.

Gen Xers are the least likely to feel financially secure, with 84% saying they don't feel stable right now. Women are also falling behind — just 20% say they feel financially secure, compared to 26% of men. Lower earners are the most at risk: only 12% of those making under $50K say they feel secure.

Only 29% of Americans believe their version of the American Dream is still achievable. Gen Z is more hopeful, but overall, the idea of financial freedom is slipping further out of reach. What used to feel like "extra" — stability, breathing room, savings — now feels like the new minimum.

And for many, that starts at $150,000 a year.

