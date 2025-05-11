90% Of Women Investors Say They're On Track To Meet Their Financial Goals, Survey Finds

A new report shows women are increasingly confident in managing their money — and many are thriving as investors. But a common regret remains: not starting earlier.

According to the survey by Charles Schwab, nine in 10 women feel they're on track to meet their financial goals, and nearly 90% say they're confident in their investment strategy. Most are focused on building long-term wealth, not short-term wins, and more than half are comfortable taking on some level of risk to grow their money.

Still, the path hasn't always been easy. On average, women began investing at age 31 and 85% say they wish they had started sooner. Many pointed to challenges like limited financial knowledge or not having extra earnings early in their careers. Broader barriers — including lower pay, career breaks for caregiving, and fewer job opportunities — continue to impact their ability to invest.

Despite these hurdles, women are building strong financial habits. Patience, discipline and consistency ranked among their top investing strengths, and most say managing their investments gives them a sense of empowerment. About two-thirds view themselves as investors and a quarter identify as traders — a sign of growing comfort with the markets.

Women are also highly engaged learners. Most rely on a combination of independent research and professional advice, and more than three-quarters say it's important to be able to seek financial guidance anonymously. They're most likely to turn to financial advisors, internet searches, and family for help.

