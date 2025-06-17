35-Year-Old Woman Shocked By $5,000 Social Security Overpayment Notice — Says She Never Received Benefits

When a 35-year-old woman logged into her Social Security account to check her earnings, she didn't expect to find a bill. But that's exactly what happened.

The Reddit user said she created an SSA.gov account at the suggestion of her financial advisor. What she found surprised her: a $5,000 overpayment notice from the Social Security Administration.

The problem? She says she has never received any Social Security or disability benefits.

A Debt With No Memory of Payment

According to the Reddit post, neither she nor her husband has collected any type of Social Security benefit — including Supplemental Security Income or disability payments — and they did not receive a refund in 2024.

"Why are they indicating I owe them money for benefits overpaid?" she asked in the post.

Some commenters speculated that the debt might stem from benefits paid out during her childhood — possibly due to a disability or on behalf of a parent's record. The original poster mentioned having a congenital defect as a child and being on Medicaid, but wasn't aware of any Social Security payments having been made.

Childhood Benefits Can Come Back Years Later

The SSA defines an overpayment as money paid in excess of what someone is entitled to. What many don't realize is that this debt can remain on a person's record — even if they weren't the one managing the money.

In some cases, children receive benefits through a parent's Social Security record or due to a disability. If payments were made in error — for instance, if the child moved into foster care but benefits continued to go to the original caregiver — the SSA may later attempt to recoup that money from the child, even decades later.

KidsVoice, an advocacy organization for children in foster care, has documented numerous situations where this occurs. In many cases, the child never received or benefited from the funds. Still, the government considers the overpayment a valid debt.

What You Can Do if You Receive a Notice

Receiving an overpayment notice doesn’t always mean you’re stuck with the bill. The SSA allows individuals to file a waiver of overpayment, especially if they weren't at fault and repaying would cause financial hardship.

For those like the Reddit poster — unaware of receiving any benefits — the waiver could be a viable option. Filing a waiver involves submitting a form and, in some cases, providing documentation to prove lack of fault and inability to repay.

If the waiver is denied, the SSA may attempt to collect the debt by withholding future benefits, garnishing wages, or intercepting tax refunds. The agency is required to provide notice, but advocates warn that former foster youth and others may miss that communication if it's sent to a prior guardian or outdated address.

Final Thoughts

This situation highlights a lesser-known issue with the Social Security system: overpayments made years earlier can surface unexpectedly in adulthood. While each case is unique, individuals facing a similar surprise should review the SSA's overpayment rules and consider filing a waiver if they believe the debt is unfair or unmanageable.

For more information, visit SSA.gov or consult with a qualified Social Security advocate or attorney.

