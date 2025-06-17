Suze Orman Urges Americans To Take A Break This Summer — Even If They Can't Afford To Travel

As inflation continues to pinch household budgets, many Americans are putting summer vacations on hold. But personal finance expert Suze Orman is urging people to take a different approach — one that prioritizes rest and rejuvenation, even if traditional travel isn't in the cards.

Fewer Americans Are Traveling — And Cost Is the Top Reason

According to a Bankrate survey, just 46% of Americans plan to travel this summer, down from previous years. Among those who aren't traveling, the vast majority — 65% — say they simply can't afford it. The rising cost of everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and housing is taking precedence over optional spending, like vacations.

Another 24% of Americans say they don't plan to take a vacation at all this summer — not even a staycation. And nearly 1 in 4 survey respondents said they were still undecided, a noticeable increase from last year.

Orman: Skip the Travel, But Not the Time Off

Orman recognizes the financial reality many families are facing. "I applaud you for not booking a getaway if you are worried about the financial cost," she writes in a recent blog post. But she also warns against skipping vacation altogether. "It's important to relax and recharge a bit," she adds, noting that failing to take time off can lead to long-term burnout.

Americans are known for underutilizing their paid time off. Orman points to research showing that about half of U.S. workers don't use all their vacation days — a missed opportunity, she says, for much-needed rest and family connection.

Staycations Can Offer the Best of Both Worlds

You don't need to board a plane or book a hotel to enjoy a break. Orman encourages Americans to rethink what vacation looks like and consider a staycation instead. "I was surprised to see in the same survey that just 10% of respondents are planning time off that they will spend at home," she notes.

A staycation, she says, can be just as fulfilling as a traditional vacation — especially if it's thoughtfully planned. She recommends unplugging from work, indulging in small luxuries, tackling a fun home project, or exploring nearby attractions you've never visited.

Even assigning each family member a day to plan can turn a week off into a shared adventure. "The one non-negotiable," Orman writes, "is that everyone has to buy into the person's vision for that day."

You Deserve a Break — Even on a Budget

Skipping a pricey vacation doesn't mean skipping self-care. "Making the decision not to overspend on a vacation right now is such a strong stand-in-your-truth act of financial responsibility," Orman says. But she's equally adamant that "you deserve to take time off and enjoy yourself."

Whether you spend your summer break in your backyard or exploring a nearby park, the point is to step away from the daily grind.

Orman's primary message to Americans this summer? Don't let financial concerns stop you from giving yourself the rest you've earned.

