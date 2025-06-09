Travelers Plan To Spend $4,600 On Vacations This Summer, Up 16% From 2024

This summer, 53% of Americans plan to take leisure summer vacations, up from 48% in 2024, according to a new report from Deloitte.

Deloitte conducted two rounds of the survey, one in late March before President Donald Trump's new tariffs were announced, and one in mid-April after the tariffs were set. While plans in some areas remained the same, like how many trips Americans planned to take and how long those trips were going to be, the second round of surveys found that Americans were planning to spend less on their vacations in light of recession fears.

Initially, the annual summer travel budget was expected to grow 21% year over year, to $4,967. In the second round, however, travelers said they only planned to spend $4,606 on vacations, up 13% from last year.

Additionally, planned spending on marquee trips, those that are either bucket list items or intended to mark a specific occasion, shrank from $3,987 per trip to $3,417, just a 1% increase from last year.

"We still see a strong summer travel season, but perhaps with a more frugal approach," Deloitte's transportation, hospitality and services sector leader, Kate Ferrara, told CNBC,

Those surveyed reported that they planned to alter trip length, in-destination spending, lodging type, and airfare class to make their trips more budget-friendly. For example, the average number of trips respondents have planned this summer is 3.1, but quick getaways of three nights or less comprise a large number of those planned vacations. In the same vein, 24% of travelers plan to stay with family or friends while on vacation, and 19% plan to drive to their destinations rather than take a flight.

"The root of all of our hacks for saving this summer is flexibility," lead economist at travel site Hopper Hailey Berg told CNBC.

Planned travel spending is also not equal across all income levels and generations, Deloitte found. Those who make over $100,000 now account for 49% of vacationers, up from 44% in 2024. Middle-income earners, who make between $50,000 and $100,000 each year, have shrunk from 37% of vacationers to 33%, while those who make under $50,000 have stayed largely the same, declining just 1% from 19% to 18%.

Millennials and Gen Xers make up roughly the same share of summer travelers as last year, 29% and 24% respectively, while the number of Gen Zers has increased as boomers begin to slow down, according to the survey.

