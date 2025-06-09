A Millennial Making $20 An Hour Says They Worry About Ending Up Like The Old Greeters At Walmart, Asks: 'How Are You All Doing Financially?'

A 31-year-old Reddit user recently opened up about their financial situation in a post that resonated with hundreds of others. Working temp jobs at $20 an hour and picking up a second job on weekends for $12 an hour, the original poster said they worry about the future and asked fellow millennials: “How are you all doing financially?”

For Many, It’s A Struggle To Stay Afloat

“I do worry a lot about my future,” the poster wrote. “I worry I’ll end up like those old folks at Walmart who stand in front of the store greeting people.”

The person detailed their situation: $3,500 in a high-yield savings account, $20,000 in an old 401(k), $5,000 in a Roth IRA, and about $8,000 in debt split between student loans and credit cards. They live with their mom and contribute to the mortgage, which has about $45,000 left. “We’ll most likely be able to pay the house off in five years,” they added.

A lot of people could relate and shared similar stories of feeling stuck or worried.

“Pushing 40 and working a dead-end job for $16/hr,” one person replied. “I’ve got $1 in savings, ~$8 in checking, ~$90 past my $11.5k credit limit on my card with interest eating me alive.”

Another person summed up their situation like this: “Poorer than many my age – oldest millennial. I am resigned to the fact that this is it for me, that dream of travel, that luxury resort, having nice things, kids going to college with less or no debt just isn't possible for me anymore.”

Some Are Doing OK, But It’s Still Tight

Others said they are doing better but still feel stretched. One 35-year-old shared: “Divorced, and make $34/hr. Rent a small 2-bed/1-bath apartment, no kids. Savings of $127k and $30k in my 401(k). Paid off the last of my debt last year… now just saving for a house.”

One parent said they make $115,000 a year and own a home, but with kids and no second income, it’s “tight,” but they carry no debt other than mortgage and their needs are met.

High Earners Exist, But Acknowledge Luck

Some commenters reported strong finances, but many emphasized how rare and fragile that position feels. One couple, both in tech, said they make over $300,000 annually with $1.6 million in retirement savings and a nearly paid-off mortgage. “We’re very fortunate. Certainly didn’t plan on this,” they wrote.

A Redditor who joined the military right out of high school and did 8 years in the Navy shared: “I'm now a firefighter/paramedic making $100k a year and I also receive VA disability pay… We have about $200k in savings and I will get a pension when I retire.”

Even among high earners, there's a sense that things could turn quickly.

One Crisis Away

Several people repeated that stability is an illusion. “We are okay but one crisis away from being really not okay,” one person shared.

As another reflected, “Every day I feel better about how I’m doing reading where other people are at. I really messed up in my early 20s. Ended up having a foreclosure and tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt. I found Dave Ramsey, cleaned up my debt and did a ‘strategic foreclosure.'”

Despite wide-ranging experiences, the thread underscored a common feeling among many millennials: that even if you’re doing everything “right,” it’s still hard to feel secure.

