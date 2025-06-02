Grant Cardone Says If You Want To 'Get Out' Of The Middle Class, You Need To Quit Saving Money, Buying Homes, Or Borrowing For College

Entrepreneur and real estate mogul Grant Cardone is sounding off on the financial habits keeping Americans stuck in the middle class. In a recent appearance on “My View with Lara Trump” on Fox News, Cardone laid out a roadmap to financial freedom that goes against conventional wisdom—and popular personal finance gurus like Dave Ramsey.

Middle Class: A Myth?

“Middle class is mythology,” Cardone said, adding that inflation, high mortgage costs and rising food prices are crushing working families. “My encouragement to the middle class is get out of it. Once again, move yourself up so there’s prosperity and abundance—and not just putting everything on a credit card in life.”

Cardone, who was raised by a single mother, said he’s been through it and wants people to rethink the old advice. He argued that the reason most people are financially stuck is because they’re doing what they were told to do: save money, buy a house, save for retirement and borrow for college. He says those strategies simply don’t work anymore.

“The middle class has been left behind because they’ve been saving money and doing the right things—and it’s not working,” Cardone said.

Instead, he said people should start doing what the wealthy do. That includes using tax advantages, making smart investments, and not leaving money sitting in a savings account. “Actually put money to work,” he said. “That’s why I’m excited about President Trump. I’ve reduced my tax bill as low as I could, and you should too.”

Trump’s Economy And Entrepreneur Incentives

Cardone praised President Donald Trump’s policies for giving business owners room to grow. “If you’re an entrepreneur, you need incentives, rewards to take those risks,” he said. He contrasted that with his experience in California, where he says taxes and regulations punished him every time he tried to expand.

Cardone also pushed back on the idea that financial struggles are purely individual failings. “If a mass group of people suffer from the same thing, it’s not their fault anymore,” he said. “It’s because they’ve all been taught the same thing.”

He called most Americans financially illiterate “by design” and said the solution is to reeducate people with strategies that actually build wealth.

Advice That Contradicts Ramsey And The Basics

Cardone's message runs counter to the kind of advice pushed by financial figures like Dave Ramsey, who encourages people to stay out of debt, buy homes, and save for emergencies. Instead, Cardone believes those old strategies are part of the problem—and not the way out.

“We need to re-indoctrinate people to what wealthy people do,” he said. “Use tax advantages and make good investments.”

