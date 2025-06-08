Gen Z Feels Judged For Their Money Decisions And Half Faults Schools For Budget Blowups, Finds Poll

Two-thirds of Gen Z say critics, including their parents, call them reckless spenders and half insist schools, not impulse, set them up for failure.

What Happened: A new Young Enterprise/HSBC survey finds that family members supply most of the side-eye (39%) while social media delivers another 17%. Yet, the poll data, reported by FTAdviser, a publication from the Financial Times, shows 48% of respondents blame weak classroom lessons for budgets that collapse under concert tickets and caviar nights, and 22% now rely on "finfluencers" for money advice.

High prices make matters worse. One-quarter of 19-to-28-year-olds say paychecks no longer cover basic costs. Parents fill the gap. Roughly 50% still fund at least one adult child and shell out an average of $1,813 a month for rent, groceries and phone bills, a Savings.com study shows.

Gen Z counters that formal instruction would cut the guilt. Consumer advocates agree, arguing that mandatory personal-finance classes reduce debt and late fees for graduates. More than 20 U.S. states now require such courses, but most mandates took effect after today's 20-somethings left high school.

Long-term, the money picture brightens: Bank of America projects Gen Z's global income will soar from $9 trillion in 2023 to $36 trillion by 2030 and $74 trillion by 2040, making them history's wealthiest cohort.

Why It Matters: In an era of rising prices and economic uncertainty, it might come as a surprise to learn that many young Americans continue to prioritize “fun” over funds. According to a recent Credit Karma report, nearly half would trim long-term savings before skipping restaurant meals, and 87% now treat items like streaming, skincare, and dining out as necessities rather than luxuries.

When it comes to money lessons, young adults scroll instead of sitting in class. An H&R Block survey shows one-third of Gen Z relies on TikTok and similar feeds for financial advice, and a Charles Schwab poll pushes that share to 72% when it includes other websites and apps.

