Dave Ramsey Prefers His Dog To Most People, But He's Clear On One Thing—You Don't Go '$14,000 In Debt To Put New Hips In A Labrador'

Dave Ramsey says he genuinely loves his dog more than most people. In a recent post on X, the personal finance expert shared, “I’ve got a little Havanese bear dog, it’s 12 pounds. I truly prefer this dog to most people, I really do.”

Loving Dogs Doesn't Mean Losing Common Sense

But Ramsey didn't stop there. He pointed out that many dog lovers let their emotions take over when it comes to their pets' medical care. “We spend $8,000 to keep the dog alive while the dog is suffering, and it’s not fair to the dog,” he said. “Most of the time, this is about the person, not the dog.”

Ramsey admitted he's faced this tough choice himself, having had to put dogs down. “I’ve sat there and cried, sobbed while the vet puts one of them down. But that requires more courage than prolonging the dog’s life and letting it suffer,” he said.

The core of his message: love your dog, but don't let guilt or fear justify irresponsible spending. He suggested that how much you spend should depend on what you can reasonably afford. “Do I go $14,000 in debt to put new hips into a Labrador retriever? No, you do not,” he emphasized.

Vet Bills Can Spiral Fast

His comments reflect a broader financial truth—tough decisions often arise when pets become seriously ill or injured, and the costs can be staggering.

A recent article by MetLife MET laid out just how expensive dog health issues can be:

Intervertebral disc disease: up to $12,000

Bloat: $8,000+

Cancer treatments: $8,000+

Intestinal blockage surgery: up to $7,000

Hip dysplasia: up to $6,000

Cruciate ligament tear: $5,000+

Broken bones: $2,400 to $8,000

Poisoning or toxicity: up to $5,000

According to MetLife, some dog breeds are more prone to expensive issues than others. Cavalier King Charles spaniels, bulldogs, dachshunds and Great Danes, for instance, tend to have more health problems. Breeds like poodles, beagles, border collies and Havanese – – like Ramsey’s own dog – tend to be healthier overall.

Ramsey agrees with treating pets when it makes sense. “If we can actually fix the animal, well, sure, we would spend some money on it,” he said. But he stressed that it should never come at the cost of financial ruin or prolonging a pet’s suffering.

“They have a lifespan of 10, 12 years, maybe. So we outlive 10 or 12 of them if you live to be 70 years old,” he said. “You kind of got to get that built into the system here and not put the poor animal through suffering because you’re a big baby and you can’t cry.”

