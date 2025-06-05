'$50,000 Makes You Ineligible to Live Alone' — Full-Time Workers Say They're Skipping Meals and Selling Their Belongings Just To Survive

It's one thing to cut back on Starbucks. It's another thing entirely when your grocery budget vanishes and you're surviving by skipping meals — not for weight loss, but to make rent.
That's the reality one Reddit user summed up with brutal clarity in a post that's now making the rounds after linking to a MoneyWise article:
"I developed depression and stopped eating a lot and noticed I was earning a lot of money! Then I stood up and saw stars and get anxiety or panic attacks. Anyway not eating rly does save a lot of money."
They weren't exaggerating. According to the article, nearly a quarter of people earning under $50,000 a year are skipping meals just to afford a roof over their heads. Redfin data cited in the piece showed:
- 24% have skipped meals
- 23% have sold belongings
- 21% have delayed or skipped medical care
And this isn't just theoretical. The comments came flooding in — not just with agreement, but with shared stories that make it clear: $50,000 isn't cutting it anymore.
"I was skipping meals and selling stuff, making 30k back in 2002," one user wrote. "Some things never change, I guess…"
Another added, "50k makes you ineligible to live alone where I live… $58k is studio apartment money."
And the math backs them up. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median full-time weekly income in Q1 2025 was $1,194, or about $62,088 per year. That means anyone making under $50K is now significantly below the national median — and likely struggling with every expense that's risen faster than their paycheck.
Rent's still climbing — and with low inventory keeping competition tight, there's not much relief in sight. Thinking of buying instead? Here's what that looks like: the average home price in Q1 2025 was $503,800, with a median of $416,900, per the latest Fed data. So, someone earning $50,000 a year — already below median income — would need to fork over eight to ten times their salary just to land a modest, middle-of-the-road home.
One user summed up the shift in a single, painful flashback:
"Back then was fun. Rent $500, use the rest to drink and club. My Corolla was paid off that I bought new for 12k in 2003… I can't imagine 20-year-olds trying to do that now. That same house costs $1,500 per person now."
Another commenter took aim at job expectations:
"And the audacity of job postings asking for 5–6 years of exp minimum for an entry level job paying 18/hour near me."
Even babysitters are making more than some full-time professionals, according to one reply:
"Entry-level McDonald's for high schoolers is $18/hour by me… most babysitters make 25+."
And then there's the teacher making $16 an hour:
"Hurray for preschools paying their teachers $16/h. That's $33,280 annually. Good times to be a teacher!"
Some folks are working full time, skipping meals, downsizing everything — and still can't afford basics.
"Whatever. I shouldn't grab a quick beverage at a store and pull out a $10 bill," one user vented.
If there's one throughline here, it's not just frustration — it's that people are doing everything "right" and still falling behind. There's no avocado toast in sight, no careless spending to blame. Just a generation staring down $5 groceries and $1,500 rent, trying to figure out how $50,000 turned into a survival wage.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
