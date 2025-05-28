'Just Realized I Spent $1,089 at Starbucks in 7 Months' — A Middle-Class Coffee Addict Wonders If Blowing a Mortgage Payment on Lattes Is Normal

One middle-class budgeter had a cold brew of a wake-up call when they opened their finance app and realized their Starbucks habit had quietly snowballed into a four-digit expense.

"Just realized I spent $1,089 at Starbucks over the past 7 months. What the actual hell am I doing??" the Reddit user wrote, bewildered. "Somehow I went from $45 in January to $334 in April?? And then still dropped $237 in May even after trying to ‘cut back.' I basically have a coffee mortgage at this point."

Yes, a coffee mortgage. And they're not alone.

From drive-thru cold foams to double matcha oatmilk lattes, Americans love their Starbucks — maybe a little too much. In fact, nearly 50% of U.S. consumers picked Starbucks as their go-to brand, according to a 2023 Statista survey. That's not just a caffeine preference — that's loyalty with whipped cream on top.

The Redditor even attached a chart for "curious caffeine addicts," showing just how fast those $4 pick-me-ups morphed into twice-a-day $7 matchas. And the comments? A mix of confessions, judgment, and unsolicited frugal advice.

"No lie, it feels good when they don't even have to ask your name for the order anymore," one user said. "Signed, someone who isn't brave enough to see what they used to spend a year at Starbucks."

Another was more blunt: "Have you considered learning to make the coffee you like at home? Even if your Starbucks drink of choice is one of their fancy lattes, you've spent more in the last 7 months than it costs to buy a really nice espresso machine."

That's a fair point — especially considering what some finance pros have to say. Suze Orman famously warned that your daily coffee habit could be tanking your financial future, once saying, "You are peeing $1 million down the drain" by buying coffee out instead of investing the money. Kevin O'Leary — Mr. Wonderful himself — called it "stupid" spending and swore he's never bought a cup of coffee in his life unless it came from his own kitchen.

To put it in perspective: $1,089 is roughly what some Americans pay in rent or utilities. That's a weekend getaway. A starter investment portfolio. Or yes, a top-tier espresso machine with enough money left over for fancy syrups and a milk frother.

So while no one's saying to ditch your favorite green straw forever, it might be worth asking: Are you sipping joy — or just swiping into autopilot?

