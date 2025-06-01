Can You Guess What The Rich Are Investing In? Nearly a Quarter of Their Wealth Is Tied To One Asset — And It's Not Stocks

Is the typical rich person's portfolio packed with tech stocks, startup equity, and private hedge funds? Maybe a pile of municipal bonds, mutual funds, or just an eye-watering amount of cash sitting idle? Depends who you ask.

While the headlines scream about AI stocks and crypto millionaires, the wealthiest individuals on the planet are quietly putting their money somewhere much more stable — and far less flashy.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Property Still Reigns in 2025

According to Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2025, wealthy investors are still betting big on real estate. In fact, 22.5% of their portfolios are made up of direct property investments — nearly a quarter of their wealth, parked in something tangible.

Don't Miss:

And that share is expected to grow. The report found that 44% of wealthy individuals plan to increase how much they invest in real estate over the next 18 months. It's not about flipping houses — it's about buying long-term, cash-generating, inflation-resistant assets.

What Are They Actually Buying?

The top choices aren't just beachfront estates, though those still make the cut. The biggest growth areas include:

Luxury homes in high-demand cities Dubai, Lisbon, and Miami

Industrial and logistics properties, which are booming thanks to e-commerce

Housing sectors like student apartments and senior living, where demand keeps climbing





This isn't a short-term play. Wealthy investors are holding these properties for nine years or more, according to the report — focusing on long-term income and stability, not market timing.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Why Real Estate Still Wins

Real estate offers something stocks, crypto, and startup equity don't: control and consistency. The wealthy use property to preserve wealth, generate steady rental income, and pass on long-term value to future generations. And when markets get rocky, real estate gives them something solid to lean on — literally.

What It All Comes Down To

While everyday investors chase trends and try to time the next breakout stock, the rich are loading up on what they know works. Real estate isn't just a line on a portfolio — it's the bedrock. Whether it's a rental property in Portugal or a warehouse in Austin, Texas, it's the asset they trust to do the heavy lifting.

And if nearly a quarter of their wealth is already there — with plans to pour in more — maybe it's time to ask: what do they know that the average investor doesn't?

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock