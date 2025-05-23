Do You Have An 'Upper Class' Nest Egg? Here's What The Top 20% Have Saved For Retirement — Hint, It's Less Than You'd Think

Maybe you're living the good life now—grocery delivery, takeout on repeat, the kind of spending that doesn't require checking your bank app first. Or maybe you're playing the long game—budgeting, investing, skipping the daily lattes—hoping it all pays off when retirement rolls around.

Either way, the goal's the same: to retire comfortably, maybe even with a taste of the upper class.

But what does that actually take? More specifically, how much does the average upper-class household really have set aside for retirement?

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

What Does "Upper Class" Even Mean?

It's not just about income—though that's part of it. According to Pew Research, an upper-class household of three earns at least $256,920. But income alone won't carry you through retirement. That's where net worth—and retirement savings—take over.

A New York Times analysis shows upper-class families typically have a 3:1 wealth-to-income ratio, meaning that $256,000 income translates to around $770,760 in net worth.

And according to the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances:

The top 10% of U.S. households hold a median net worth of $2.7 million.

The 75th to 89.9th percentile sits closer to $790,000.





So whether you define "upper class" by income or wealth, the bar is high—and rising.

Here's What They've Actually Saved for Retirement

Net worth can include a lot—your house, your brokerage account, maybe even a chunk of that side business your cousin swears is "about to blow up." But when it comes to what's specifically earmarked for retirement, the numbers start to look a little more grounded.

The top 10% have a median retirement savings of $900,000.

The next tier down—the 75th to 89.9th percentile—comes in at just $269,000.





Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

That's a big drop, and a good reminder: being "upper class" doesn't always mean you're sitting on millions in a retirement account.

Put that next to the median U.S. household, which has about $87,000 saved, and the picture gets clearer. Overall, the average upper-class retirement nest egg likely falls somewhere between $400,000 and $500,000—solid, for sure, but maybe not as sky-high as you'd assumed.

What Puts the Wealthy Ahead?

It's not just bigger paychecks—it's different habits. The wealthiest 20% tend to approach retirement planning like a long game, not a last-minute scramble. Here's what they often get right:

They save like it's a bill

For them, contributing to retirement isn't optional—it's automatic. Pay comes in, savings go out. No debate.



They invest early—and stay in



They don't try to time the market. They buy, hold, and let compounding do its quiet magic.



They make the tax code work for them



Roth IRAs, 401(k) matches, HSAs—they know the tools and use them. Every little tax break adds up.



They get advice instead of winging it



They're not scrolling Reddit for retirement tips. They call someone with a license and a strategy.



They plan for the life they want—not just the bills they'll owe





See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Want To Catch Up? Here's Where To Start

If you're not where you planned to be, don't panic. These moves can help you build your own retirement cushion:

Start where you are: Even small contributions add up over time.





Max out your employer match: Free money? Always say yes.





Open an IRA: Traditional or Roth, it's another place to grow your savings tax-advantaged.





Boost your savings rate: Every raise is an opportunity.





Use catch-up contributions: If you're 50+, take advantage of higher limits.





The upper class isn't coasting through retirement on vibes—they're bringing real savings to the table. Somewhere between $400,000 and $900,000, to be exact.

If you're living well now, think of retirement like the sequel: it should live up to the original. But it won't happen by accident. It takes planning, habit, and a little bit of discipline—right alongside the Amazon boxes and sushi orders.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock