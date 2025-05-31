Mark Cuban Reveals the Side Hustle He'd Start at 16 — And It Doesn't Require a Degree

Billionaire investor and entrepreneur, Mark Cuban, has recommended teenagers explore artificial intelligence (AI) as a potential side hustle that could prove to be highly profitable.

What Happened: Cuban stated that if he were a teenager today, he would consider starting an AI side hustle.

During a CNBC interview, he proposed a three-step strategy: mastering AI language model prompts, teaching peers how to use these prompts for school assignments, and then offering these services to small and medium-sized businesses that have not yet embraced AI.

“Then, I would go to businesses, particularly small- to medium-sized businesses that don’t understand AI yet. Doesn’t matter if I’m 16, I’d be teaching them as well,” Cuban said.

As per a report by LendingTree, over half of the Gen Z population in the U.S. are currently engaged in side hustles. AI prompt engineering, a field that involves crafting queries for chatbots to generate specific responses, could be a lucrative opportunity.

ZipRecruiter reports that the average salary for AI tutors begins at around $30,000 per year, while full-time AI prompt engineers can earn up to $129,500.

While a college degree is not a prerequisite to become an AI prompt engineer, practice and often certifications are essential to comprehend how large language models function. Online certification programs from institutions like Vanderbilt University or IBM can assist in mastering the basics within a month.

Why It Matters: The advice from Cuban comes at a time when AI is increasingly becoming a part of our daily lives. From voice assistants to recommendation algorithms, AI is ubiquitous.

With the growing demand for AI skills in the job market, Cuban’s advice could potentially guide teenagers towards a profitable and future-proof career.

Furthermore, his strategy not only promotes self-learning and entrepreneurship among teenagers but also encourages them to help local businesses adopt AI, thereby fostering a community that is ready for the future.

