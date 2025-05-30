Suze Orman Tells 65-Year-Old With $600K Savings And No Debt: 'You Are So Far Ahead'

When a 65-year-old woman named Dottie wrote in to Suze Orman's "Women & Money" podcast, she was looking for reassurance about her retirement savings. What she got was much more: a strong reminder that financial success is about more than just the numbers in your bank account.

Here's what Dottie shared — and why Orman believes her situation is stronger than she thinks.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

A Snapshot of Dottie's Finances

Dottie described herself as a newly single 65-year-old woman in good health. She works part time and brings in about $3,000 a month from her job, along with $1,600 in Social Security. She plans to continue working for another three to four years.

Her savings include:

$350,000 in certificates of deposit

$250,000 in an IRA

She owns her car outright, has no debt, and although she rents, her living expenses are low. She even makes sure to enjoy herself and spend on fun activities.

Her question for Orman was simple: "How far behind am I in retirement savings at this stage?"

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Suze Orman: "You Are So Far Ahead"

Orman's response was immediate and enthusiastic.

"Oh, Dottie," she began, "it's not how far behind you are in retirement savings at this stage. It's how far behind you happen to be in comparing yourself to others."

Orman explained that many people judge their financial situation by comparing it to others — those who appear wealthier or live more extravagantly. But appearances can be deceiving. Someone might own multiple homes and drive a luxury car, but still be drowning in debt.

"You, my dear, are so far ahead," Orman said. "You have no debt. You own your car outright. You have $250,000 in your IRA. You have $350,000 in CDs, and you're going to get Social Security. Are you kidding me? You are going to be just fine as long as your expenses are always less than the money that you have coming in."

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Why Debt — Not Income — Tells the Real Story

Throughout her career, Orman has emphasized a key lesson: your expenses matter more than your income. It's not about how much you earn or have saved — it's about what that money needs to cover.

To illustrate her point, Orman recalled her experience doing retirement planning for Pacific Gas and Electric employees. She noted that workers with modest pensions and small savings often fared better in retirement than high-earning executives with multiple homes, expensive cars, and constant financial pressure.

A Reminder for Anyone Nearing Retirement

For those approaching retirement, Orman's message is clear: don't measure your financial health against others. Instead, focus on your own expenses, your savings, and whether your income will reliably cover your needs.

"You are not behind," Orman told Dottie. "You are ahead of most everybody out there."

As long as Dottie keeps her expenses lower than her income — and continues to live within her means — Orman believes she's on track for a comfortable retirement.

Read Next:

Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? The percentage may shock you .

‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share with a $1000 minimum.

Image: Shutterstock