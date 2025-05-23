'I Contributed After-Tax Amounts To A Pre-Tax IRA - Can I Withdraw Those Contributions To Open A Roth Account?' Here's What Suze Orman Says

If you've ever accidentally made after-tax contributions to a traditional IRA, you're not alone. A listener named Carol wrote to Suze Orman's "Women & Money" podcast with exactly that situation — and she wanted to know if she could simply pull those after-tax contributions out and move them into a Roth IRA.

Orman's answer? It's not that simple — but there is a way forward.

The Confusion Around After-Tax Contributions

Carol explained that she had rolled a 401(k) from a former job into a traditional IRA. Later, she began contributing to that IRA with after-tax money — without realizing that, unlike a Roth IRA, she wouldn't get tax-free growth on those contributions.

Now 52, Carol stopped contributing and asked if she could withdraw the after-tax portion and move it into a Roth. According to Orman, this kind of confusion is more common than people think — and it's often the result of bad financial advice.

Why You Can't Just Withdraw the After-Tax Portion

Orman emphasized that the IRS doesn't allow you to pull out only your after-tax contributions from a traditional IRA. "All future distributions — listen to me closely now — from that IRA are then treated under the pro rata rule," she said. That means withdrawals are considered a mix of pre-tax and after-tax dollars, not just the part you already paid taxes on.

So if Carol tries to withdraw money now, she won't be able to cleanly separate her contributions from the account's earnings. And that makes her original idea — to withdraw only the after-tax part — a no-go.

Form 8606: The IRS Paperwork You Should Know About

Orman said there is one way to keep track of your after-tax contributions to a traditional IRA: IRS Form 8606. If you've filed this form each year you made a non-deductible contribution, you've created what the IRS calls a "basis" — the amount you've already paid taxes on.

Without Form 8606, the IRS has no way to know how much of your IRA money has already been taxed. "That's important," Orman said, "because now you have choices ready."

Roth IRA Conversion May Be the Best Move

Orman advised Carol — and others in this situation — to consider a full Roth IRA conversion. This means moving all of the money from the traditional IRA into a Roth account. You'll still owe taxes on the pre-tax portion and earnings, but once the money is in a Roth, it grows tax-free.

If the account balance isn't too large, Orman said, the tax hit might be worth it. "It's such a mistake to leave after-tax money growing taxable within your IRA," she warned. "It is such a waste."

The Bottom Line: See a CPA and Make a Plan

Before making any moves, Orman recommends consulting a CPA — especially if you're unsure whether you've filed Form 8606 or how much of your IRA is after-tax money. A tax professional can help you calculate the taxable portion and guide you through a possible Roth conversion.

For anyone confused about after-tax IRA contributions, Orman's advice is clear: Don't leave tax-free growth on the table, and don't try to DIY this without guidance.

