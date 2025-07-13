Mark Cuban Calls for NBA Veterans' Exclusion From Olympics: 'We're Giving All These Guys for Free and Taking the Injury Risk'

Mark Cuban, the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the participation of NBA veterans in the Olympics.

Cuban’s concerns stem from the belief that these seasoned NBA stars are jeopardizing their careers by engaging in the Olympics without any financial gain.

Cuban’s remarks have surfaced at a crucial juncture, in the wake of the Achilles injuries sustained by Team USA's 2024 Olympic representatives, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, during the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Cuban argues that the toll of practices, exhibition games, and international travel on NBA-level athletes is significant, particularly for those on max contracts.

Speaking on Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Saturday, the former Mavericks’ owner advocates for the NBA to adopt the Olympic soccer model, which limits participation to Under-23 players with only three overage exceptions per team.

Cuban suggests that the NBA should restrict Olympic play to rising stars and then establish its own basketball World Cup to compete with FIFA's worldwide event.

The remarks from Cuban have reignited a longstanding debate as the NBA wrestles with player injuries and the fallout from Paris 2024.

The league may soon be faced with a decision: either continue to allow its stars to participate in the Olympics or heed Cuban’s advice and allow a new generation of players to step into the spotlight.

The NBA’s decision on this matter will have far-reaching implications for the future of the sport. If the league chooses to limit the participation of its stars in the Olympics, it could significantly alter the dynamics of international basketball competitions.

On the other hand, following Cuban’s proposed model could provide a platform for emerging talent to shine on a global stage, while also potentially reducing the risk of career-threatening injuries for established players.

The NBA’s choice could set a precedent for other sports leagues grappling with similar issues.

