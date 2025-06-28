Dave Ramsey Has Blunt Advice On How Much To Spend To Keep A Pet Dog Alive: 'I've Seen People Spend Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars…'

Dave Ramsey, founder and CEO of Ramsey Solutions and a well-known radio host, has offered some tough advice to pet owners who are facing financial difficulties in keeping their pets alive.

What Happened: Ramsey recently addressed a difficult question from a listener who was struggling with the financial burden of their pet’s medical bills, according to a report by The Street.

The listener, identified as Jeff, disclosed that he and his wife have an annual household income of $127,000. They were faced with expensive veterinary bills for their elderly dog, prompting them to question how much they should be willing to spend to keep their pet alive.

Ramsey, a self-proclaimed dog lover, acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the situation. He stated, “That being said, this little animal that I love like crazy is still … a dog,”

Ramsey said that his children and grandchildren would take priority over his pets when it comes to spending money to keep them alive, cautioning against the risk of the pet’s well-being being overshadowed by the owner’s emotions.

He advised that if the pet’s condition can be improved with a reasonable amount of money, it may be worth it. However, he strongly advised against going into debt or causing financial strain to keep a pet alive.

Why It Matters: Ramsey’s advice on this issue is consistent with his overall approach to personal finance. He has previously offered guidance to high-earning individuals who struggle with financial discipline, emphasizing the importance of living within one’s means.

His recent advice also aligns with his previous comments about the financial responsibility of pet ownership. In a social media post, Ramsey stated, “I’ve got a little Havanese bear dog, it’s 12 pounds. I truly prefer this dog to most people, I really do.”

However, he made it clear that his love for his pet does not justify going into debt to cover expensive medical procedures.

