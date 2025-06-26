'The Minimum Wage In This Country Is Ridiculous,' Says Joe Rogan, Asks, 'How Do You Live Off $7?'

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spoke openly in their latest conversation on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” diving deep into the realities of low wages, automation, corporate greed, and the future of human purpose in a tech-driven world.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Three Hours Of Work For A Sandwich?

“When it comes to labor, when it comes to minimum wage, I think you and I are in agreement,” Rogan told Sanders. "The minimum wage in this country is ridiculous," Rogan continued, echoing a frustration felt by millions of Americans about the low federal minimum wage. "It's insane," he said. "How do you live off $7?"

Don't Miss:

Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

He referenced a viral video of someone buying a $25 sub and added, "Imagine you have to work three and a half hours just to pay for a sandwich. That's insane. How do you eat dinner, how do you eat lunch, how do you eat breakfast?"

Sanders, a longtime advocate for wage reform, agreed. “We are trying to raise the minimum wage to $17 an hour,” he said. “It’s going to be real difficult to live off of 17 bucks an hour, but at least you could get a sandwich in under two hours of work,” Rogan quipped.

In a January Senate hearing, Sanders called the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 “shameful,” stating that millions of Americans are struggling to survive on what he called “starvation wages.”

Despite repeated attempts, Congress has failed to pass legislation to raise the federal minimum wage. Sanders continues to push for a federal standard, arguing that it's essential to protect all American workers.

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Tech, Wages And The Future Of Work

The pair also discussed how technology has not resulted in better lives for workers. Sanders noted that real wages are actually lower now than they were 52 years ago, despite massive gains in productivity.

Rogan agreed, saying it's now virtually impossible for one income to support a family. “That’s a giant issue,” he said.

Both also warned about artificial intelligence and automation. “There are signs advertising from AI companies saying ‘Don't hire humans,'” Sanders said with Rogan adding, “That’s demonic.”

What’s The Solution?

Sanders proposed shortening the workweek to 32 hours without reducing pay. “Instead of throwing you out on the street, I’m going to reduce your workweek,” he said. He argued that workers should share in the gains of technology.

Rogan worried about meaning and purpose in an automated world. “Even if people have universal basic income, they don’t have meaning,” he said. Sanders agreed, saying, “You want to be a productive member of society.”

See Also: Tired of Grid Failures and Charging Deserts? This Startup Has a Solar Fix and $25M+ in Sales — Now Raising at $3/Share

Healthcare, Food And Education

Sanders then emphasized the importance of health care as a human right with Rogan agreeing, “Imagine if you were a diabetic and now you don’t have access to insulin because you lost your job.”

They criticized the food industry for selling addictive, harmful products. Rogan pointed out that companies sell healthier versions of the same products in Canada. “They look kind of plain,” he joked, “they don't have that bright pop to them that cancer gives you.”

A Call For Bold Change

“We are the wealthiest country in the history of the world,” Sanders said. “With all of this artificial intelligence and robotics, we are going to be wealthier. We’re not in the 1820s, where people had to work 100 hours a week to grow food to eat. You’re not in the 1920s, you’re in 2025. So, how do we utilize it to create a decent standard of living for all people?”

Rogan agreed. “If you really love America, you want more people to have a chance.”

Read Next: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Image: Shutterstock