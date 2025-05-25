How Caregiving Is Reshaping Retirement And Spending Habits

Caregiving is a growing reality for many Americans, with financial, emotional, and professional impacts that are often long-lasting. As more adults take on the responsibility of caring for loved ones, new data reveals the scale of their challenges.

Edward Jones, in partnership with Morning Consult and Age Wave, surveyed 3,100 U.S. adults. Here’s what they found:

40% currently identify as family caregivers.

Nearly half of Americans (46%) are expected to become caregivers in the future.

56% of caregivers cite rising costs and inflation as top financial concerns.

95% have at least some level of concern about saving enough for retirement.

Over half (51%) say they've had to cut back on personal spending due to caregiving responsibilities.

The emotional impact of caregiving is also notable. According to the report, 89% of caregivers view their role as emotionally significant, with 83% reporting stress and 77% experiencing burnout. Two-thirds say it's difficult to prioritize their own health while managing care for others.

Career impacts are also widespread. One in four caregivers (25%) have left the workforce, while 24% have reduced their hours. Some have taken on debt (22%) or drawn from retirement savings (16%) to cover caregiving costs. Despite these pressures, many caregivers report positive outcomes: 80% say caregiving has strengthened their relationships, and over 80% report feelings of fulfillment and appreciation.

The report notes that 57% of caregivers have not sought professional financial advice, but among those who have, 93% say it increased their confidence about the future. Most Americans—across political lines—support public policies to assist caregivers, including expanded retirement savings options and workplace benefits such as financial support or flexible schedules.

With caregiving needs expected to rise, the report highlights increasing demand for support systems, financial planning resources, and policy changes to better address the needs of caregivers across the country.

