2 Experts Explain How They Are Improving Financial Education For Kids

It's not exactly a secret that financial education is a weak point of the U.S. education system. Only 21 states have some kind of state-mandated personal finance education in their curriculum, and just six of those states—Utah, Iowa, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Virginia—require personal finance to be taught as a standalone high school course.

Within this vacuum, however, there are people and firms trying to fill the gap and improve financial literacy in young people. On the latest episode of That Makes Cents, FinLitTech Founder Mac Gardner CFP® spoke with two such individuals: Kevin Ruth, founder of Finance411, and Brandon Horne, head of strategic partners at Greenlight. Among the topics discussed:

How we can help kids talk about money 7:10

Why more states don’t require financial literacy education 13:03

How technology platforms can facilitate financial education in kids 19:03

Watch the full show or listen to the podcast below.

