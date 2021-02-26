How Advisors Should Plan Virtual Events

In the latest of That Makes Cents, an eMoney Advisor podcast powered by Benzinga, we spoke with Daniel Pelesko, eMoney’s events manager, and Greg Furer, CEO of Beratung Advisors.

It’s been about 11 months since the pandemic started to have an impact here in the U.S. and by now we’ve all either attended or at the very least been invited to a virtual event.

Even after life returns to normal, it’s unlikely that virtual events will go away entirely.

In other words, advisors who want to plan events—be it for their clients or other advisors—will need to adjust, if they haven’t already.

On this episode of That Makes Cents, we speak with two people who’ve planned such events in the last year: Daniel Pelesko, eMoney’s events manager, and Greg Furer CEO of Beratung Advisors.

Daniel and Greg speak directly about what has worked for them when it comes to planning virtual events, what hasn’t, and what you should be doing if you want to plan a virtual event of your own, be it with clients or otherwise.

Among the topics discussed:

How Daniel and Greg quickly pivoted to virtual events in 2020 (2:00)

Best practices for virtual events (11:27)

How client communication has been impacted by the shift to virtual (18:30)

Listen to the full episode below.

