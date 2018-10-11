Benzinga was at this week's eMoney Summit 2018 in Orlando, and one of the biggest developments at theconference was the integrations of eMoney’s system with the salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) platform to create a seamless workflow for users.

We spoke with Ilan Davidovici, Salesforce's global head of wealth and asset management, about the eMoney integration and how technology is changing the world of wealth management.

Financial Services Cloud

Salesforce recently developed Financial Services Cloud, a platform Davidovici said is the world’s top CRM platform for financial services and wealth advisors. The true power of the Financial Services Cloud comes from its integration with leading companies in the financial services space, including eMoney's planning community, he said.

“Our strategy is to partner with category winners, such as eMoney, with best-in-class solutions that advisors at banks, advisors in our a-firms, and advisors at broker-dealers are using to manage, deepen and grow their business,” Davidovici said.

“We’ve been speaking with eMoney and the great eMoney team for some time because of their leading position in the wealth management and advice space.”

Davidovici said Salesforce has been impressed by the intuitiveness of eMoney’s products and its valuable ecosystem of industry partnerships.

“The first iteration of this partnership is a bidirectional sync of Salesforce’s Financial Services Cloud data and eMoney data,” he said.

For example, any changes made to a client’s information in the Financial Services Cloud relationship map will automatically show up in the eMoney system, and any changes to a financial plan on eMoney will instantaneously show up in Salesforce’s Financial Services Cloud.

AI’s Role In Wealth Management

Technology is playing a more central role in the world of financial advising than ever before, and artificial intelligence is key to the future of the industry. Davidovici said.

AI is already creating value for financial advisors by leveraging client data to generate actionable ideas, such as identifying when a client may be considering switching advisors or showing interest in a competitor’s product or even when a client’s adult children are using robo-advising services.

“All of the technology and the AI exists to listen to those digital footprints and bring that information into a platform, whether that be Salesforce or otherwise. We take that information and contextualize it through what we call 'Einstein,' our AI and machine learning platform,” Davidovici said.

Einstein is already generating game-changing insights for customers, he said, including identifying the top internal wealth management prospects for a major national bank as customers between the ages of 25 and 29 with $200,000 in checking or savings accounts.

