MacKenzie Scott Has Donated More Than $19 Billion, Yet Her Wealth Grows Faster

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated a staggering $19.25 billion since 2020.

In 2025 alone, Scott has made hundreds of millions of dollars in donations, primarily through her charitable organization, Yield Giving. Her charitable contributions focus on a range of causes, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), education, and disaster relief.

While Scott continues to offload her Amazon shares, her wealth remains strong, valued at over $35 billion. Despite having sold or donated approximately 58 million Amazon shares, Scott's financial standing has only grown.

As of late 2025, she added nearly $1 billion to her net worth, partly due to the rise in Amazon’s stock price by over 45% since 2020.

According to a report by Fortune, Scott has been one of the most generous philanthropists in the world, donating a significant portion of her wealth—36%—compared to other billionaires, such as Jeff Bezos, who has given away 1.6% of his $264 billion fortune.

In the past few months, Scott’s donations have included several major gifts. Among the largest are $80 million to Howard University, $70 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and $50 million to Virginia State University.

These contributions are part of a broader push to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other organizations focused on racial and social justice.

Scott’s approach to philanthropy is unique: she provides unrestricted funds, allowing organizations to use the donations as they see fit.

Scott's giving style contrasts with more traditional philanthropy by emphasizing flexibility and autonomy for recipients. Her model has resonated with organizations that appreciate the absence of complex application processes and restrictions, reports the outlet.

As Scott continues her philanthropic journey, her focus on empowerment and long-term support positions her as one of the most influential figures in global charity today.

