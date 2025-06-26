Boomers Push Streaming Past Traditional TV as YouTube Viewership Soars 106%

For the first time, Americans spent more time watching television via streaming platforms than on cable and broadcast combined in May.

According to Nielsen's latest monthly Gauge report, which tracks U.S. television consumption across cable, broadcast, and streaming using broadcast calendar weeks, streaming accounted for 44.8% of total TV viewing in May. That figure outpaced cable's 24.1% and broadcast's 20.1%, which together made up 44.2%. The May report covers viewing from April 28 through May 25 and marks the first full calendar month that streaming has led all television formats.

Don't Miss:

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Older Viewers Fuel Streaming Surge

While younger demographics have long embraced streaming, Nielsen's data indicates that older Americans — specifically those aged 65 and above — have become a major growth segment.

Viewers over 65 are now the fastest-growing age group watching YouTube on television sets, with TV-based watch time up 106% since May 2023, according to Nielsen. Their viewing levels now match those of children under 11, another cohort known for high YouTube consumption.

These older viewers have gravitated toward free ad-supported streaming television services such as Tubi, Roku Channel, and PlutoTV. According to Nielsen, these platforms collectively made up 5.7% of total television time in May, more than the combined share of Disney+ and Hulu.

Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen's senior vice president of product strategy, told the New York Times that older viewers are comfortable with ads and are drawn to nostalgic programming. This demographic shift has propelled classic shows like "Gunsmoke," which ended in 1975, back onto Nielsen's list of top-streamed titles.

Trending: This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, with minimum investments as low as $100.

Cable Declines as Original Programming Wanes

Cable television's 39% drop in viewership since 2021, as noted by Nielsen, has been attributed in part to a sharp reduction in original scripted content. Networks such as TBS, USA, and MTV, once known for original programming, have pivoted to airing reruns and movie marathons, leading viewers to migrate elsewhere. According to the Times, media companies have diverted resources away from cable toward their respective streaming platforms.

This strategic shift has led to corporate restructuring. NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD are reportedly planning to spin off large portions of their cable holdings into separate entities, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, niche streaming platforms like BritBox, Crunchyroll, and Hallmark+ have seen a rise in subscriptions, filling the void once occupied by specialty cable networks, the Times reported.

Broadcast Retains Big Events, But Streaming Joins In

Broadcast television has fared slightly better than cable, with a 20% decline in viewership over four years, according to Nielsen. Big events continue to draw large audiences, but increasingly, these events are also being streamed.

Super Bowl LIX in February broke ratings records in part due to its simulcast on Tubi, the streaming platform owned by Fox Corp. FOXA FOX)). This year's Oscars were streamed live on Hulu for the first time, expanding access beyond traditional broadcast formats.

YouTube And Netflix Lead The Streaming Pack

According to Nielsen, YouTube accounted for 12.5% of all TV viewing in May, the highest share of any streaming platform. Netflix followed with about 8%. Both platforms have experienced significant growth — YouTube usage has more than doubled since 2021, and Netflix viewership has climbed 27% over the same period.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, told the Times that company co-founder Reed Hastings predicted the end of cable and broadcast as early as 1999, envisioning a future where "every bit of filmed entertainment is going to come into the home through the internet," Sarandos recalled a 2019 interview with the Television Academy.

The trend appears to be holding: Nielsen data show that streaming usage has increased by 71% since May 2021.

See Next: