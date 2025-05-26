She Thought She'd Get Half Her Husband's $3,200 Social Security — But SSA Only Approved $1,000

When a 62-year-old woman recently applied for Social Security, she expected to receive half of her husband's $3,200 monthly benefit — around $1,600. But to her surprise, the Social Security Administration approved only $1,000.

Looking for answers, she turned to the r/SocialSecurity subreddit. In her post, she explained that her husband, now 76, had waited until age 70 to claim his benefit — a strategy that earned him delayed retirement credits and boosted his monthly check. Still, she believed she should receive half of his amount.

One Reddit user responded with a detailed explanation — and the math behind it — clarifying where her expectation missed the mark.

Why She Didn't Get Half

A common misconception is that a spouse is automatically entitled to 50% of their partner's Social Security benefit. In reality, spousal benefits are calculated based on what's known as the primary insurance amount, or PIA — the amount your spouse would have received at full retirement age, not the actual benefit they receive if they delay claiming.

In this case, the woman's husband waited until age 70 to claim benefits, increasing his payout through delayed retirement credits. But spousal benefits don't account for those credits. They are calculated using his PIA, the benefit he would have received at age 66.

Reddit User Breaks Down the Math

One commenter on the Reddit thread laid it out clearly, under the assumption that the husband's benefit is the amount prior to Medicare deductions and dollar down rounding:

Her husband's current benefit is $3,212.

This amount includes delayed retirement credits — an increase of about 32% over his PIA.

That means his PIA is closer to $2,433.

Half of that PIA is $1,216.50 — the maximum spousal benefit she could receive if she waited until her own full retirement age.

But she didn't wait. She applied for benefits at age 62, which triggered a permanent early retirement reduction of about 30%.

So her spousal benefit would have been reduced to around $851. But here's the catch: she already qualified for $1,000 on her own earnings record.

Because her own retirement benefit is higher than her spousal benefit, she does not qualify for additional spousal benefits. The SSA always pays the higher of the two amounts, not both.

What Happens If Her Husband Passes Away?

There is one situation where she might later receive more: if her husband passes away first. In that case, she could qualify for survivor benefits, which do factor in delayed retirement credits. That means her benefit could potentially increase to match the $3,212 her husband was receiving at the time of his death, depending on her age and the timing of her claim.

What Married Couples Should Know

This Reddit thread highlights a critical gap in how many people understand Social Security rules:

Spousal benefits are based on the PIA, not the actual benefit amount.

Delayed credits benefit the worker, not the spouse.

Claiming early reduces benefits — sometimes significantly.

For couples nearing retirement, it's essential to understand these rules before filing. The SSA offers a spousal benefits calculator to help estimate amounts, and speaking with a financial advisor can help you make the best decision for your household.

Image: Shutterstock