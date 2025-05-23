Robert Kiyosaki Says US Heading for 'Greater Depression' But You Can Become 'Very Rich Person' In This Crisis If You Do This

The number of famous Wall Street analysts and economic experts warning about recession has surged dramatically in recent weeks. Much of this concern stems from weakening consumer sentiment and a slowing economy. The US GDP fell 0.3% year over year in the March quarter, marking the first quarterly decline since 2022.

Robert Kiyosaki, investor and author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," said last month that the US may be heading toward a "greater depression" as the economy continues to worsen. Kiyosaki wrote on X that he had predicted this "chaos" and he is "sad" that the financial crisis he predicted is "here."

Don't Miss:

Hasbro, MGM, and Skechers trust this AI marketing firm — Invest before it's too late.

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

"In 2025 credit card debt is at all-time highs," Kiyosaki said. "US debt is at all-time highs. Unemployment is rising. 401 k's are losing. Pensions are being stolen."

However, Kiyosaki pointed to a silver lining, telling his followers there's an opportunity to emerge from the crisis as a "very rich" person.

Today's Best Finance Deals

‘It's Not Too Late'

Kiyosaki urged his followers to pile into bitcoin, gold and silver if they want to get rich despite the incoming "financial disaster."

"For those who take action today, when the crash crashes, those who invest in just one Bitcoin, or some gold, or silver," he said. "You may come through this crisis a very rich person. It's not too late, if you take action. But if you wait, it may be too late, after the giant crash."

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Kiyosaki said he was reiterating his call to invest in precious metals and bitcoin, even as some on X criticized him for repeating the same advice.

The author, who has long questioned the belief that debt should be avoided, warned that those who delay or are fearful would be the "biggest losers."

"If a poor person bought a few ounces of gold or silver, or 1/2 of a Bitcoin, I predict they may become the new rich….once this Depression is over," according to Kiyosaki. "I strongly believe, by 2035, that one Bitcoin will be over $1 million dollars. Gold will be $30k and silver $3,000 a coin."

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Spot gold has hit multiple record highs this year as investors flocked to the precious metal amid inflation and tariff-related headwinds. Gold is up 22% so far this year. JP Morgan expects gold prices to cross $4,000 per ounce by the second quarter of next year.

Earlier this month, Kiyosaki claimed on X that poor and middle-class Americans were flocking to Costco COST stores to buy gold bars.

"Costco cannot keep enough gold bars and coins in stock," he said. "It means the poor and middle class have finally got my rich dad's message and are now saving real money by converting fake money…. for real gold."

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock