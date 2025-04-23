National Social Security Month Returns Under Trump As SSA Cites $1 Billion In Savings, Vows To 'Serve The People'

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced the reinstatement of “National Social Security Month”, signaling a new approach to public outreach under the current Donald Trump administration.

The campaign, halted during the pandemic and shelved during the Biden years, is a celebration of the "proud tradition of service to the American people" and is returning to help "all Americans access their benefits in office, over the phone, and online."

What Happened: On April 22, the SSA declared it will renew its observation of National Social Security Month every April. This year's campaign will go on till August 14, in commemoration of Social Security's 90th anniversary. The campaign was last held in 2019.

Why It Matters: According to SSA leadership, the reinstatement indicates a significant alteration of agency priorities. "President Trump has promised to protect Americans' hard-earned Social Security benefits so that all eligible individuals can access them," said Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek.

He said that the Biden administration promoted a "radical and wasteful DEI and gender ideology" and that this was to blame for long delays and subpar service.

The SSA says in the same press release that it has removed bureaucratic obstacles and recalled remote workers to offices full-time. "The combined savings from all of these measures is estimated to be over $1 billion", it said.

In March, the SSA announced major staffing cuts which, according to experts like former Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley, could lead to "interruption of benefits".

Earlier this month, millions of Americans were plunged into panic as they received erroneous messages about the suspension of benefits due to system glitches.

