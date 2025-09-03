SBC Medical Group Expects New Service Offerings, Pricing Revisions And Other Initiatives To Accelerate Growth

The cosmetic surgery market in Japan is in a state of flux. Demand is strong but not for every provider. Consumers are being selective in which clinics they visit and the type of treatments they choose. They want top-notch, specialized service at an affordable price.

That's good news for SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. SBC, the Japanese owner and operator of a chain of cosmetic surgery clinics, because the company says that's exactly how it's been repositioning itself – and it's starting to pay off.

SBC laid out its strategic growth initiatives earlier this year, and it is now executing them. That includes expanding its aesthetic medicine business and differentiating itself by offering advanced treatments and better pricing. It’s also building its medical business, offering orthopedic, infertility and alopecia treatment and services. SBC has also set its sights overseas and is already laying the groundwork for expansion in the U.S. and Singapore.

Customizing Treatments For Different Age Groups

The aesthetic medicine market is focused on reversing signs of aging and enhancing physical appearance both with and without surgery. The latter is in particular demand in Japan. Also driving the market, which is forecast to hit $18.9 billion by 2030, is the acceptance of aesthetic treatments across age groups.

SBC is leaning into that. It is accelerating its shift from general surgery to specialized dermatology in response to that rise in demand for non-surgical treatments. That can improve profitability through high-efficiency, low-cost operations. Then there's SBC's recent acquisition of JUN CLINIC, a network of medical and aesthetic clinics. By adding JUN CLINIC to its network SBC can offer customized treatments, which it can charge more for.

To capitalize on cosmetic tourism, SBC is actively targeting Chinese consumers who are increasingly visiting Japan for cosmetic procedures. These Chinese consumers are drawn to Japan due to its reputation for advanced techniques, qualified medical staff and high-end customer experiences. To make SBC's clinics more friendly to Chinese customers, SBC has been beefing up its staff of Chinese-speaking customer service reps and interpreters, disseminating information about its service on Chinese social media platforms and developing an app for the country. SBC is also holding events and seminars in Shanghai aimed at courting new customers.

It's Not Only About Looks

In the medical segment of SBC's business, the company is focused on three growing problems in Japan: orthopedic issues, infertility and alopecia.

Take orthopedics. With the population aging in Japan, the orthopedics market is already around 2.7 trillion yen (roughly $18 billion) and growing. To capitalize, SBC plans to open joint pain treatment and rehabilitation services centers. During the first quarter, it opened one in Yokohama. With infertility treatments, SBC is addressing the low birth rates in Japan, which hit a new record low in 2024, by offering a wide range of treatments in egg freezing and reproductive medicine. In the case of alopecia, SBC Medical says it offers comprehensive treatments, including hair transplants and laser treatments, and has 11 clinics of its own and 22 through the Gorilla Clinic brand. SBC says it's the only provider of its scale in Japan to introduce Folix, a popular hair growth laser treatment in the U.S., giving it a potential edge over its rivals.

Setting The Groundwork For International Expansion

On the international front, SBC is laying the groundwork to build its business in the U.S. by accumulating knowledge and experience about how the cosmetic surgery business works in the U.S. and appointing key advisors and executives.

Dr. Steven R. Cohen is among them. Dr. Cohen, who was appointed medical strategy advisor, is a globally recognized leader in plastic and craniofacial surgery. His appointment marks a significant step in the company's strategy to expand its global footprint and enhance its medical excellence, says SBC. Another is Stephen Rodgers, the recently named global head of planning and strategy. Rodgers comes from Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Rakuten Group Inc. RKUNY, where he was in charge of global business development and M&A. At SBC, he is driving global expansion via new ventures and strategic alliances.

As for Singapore, SBC is expanding its collaboration with Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings Pte. Ltd, which operates multiple brands in the medical aesthetics, beauty and anti-aging industry within Singapore. SBC acquired Aesthetic Healthcare in 2024.

SBC knows a thing or two about being nimble and adaptive. The company set in place a strategic plan to capitalize on the changing cosmetic surgery market. It’s making acquisitions and adding higher-margin procedures, bringing on key appointments and expanding overseas. With the plan in place and the wheels in motion, SBC may be more than a pretty face.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.