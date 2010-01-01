Meg Flippin

Meg is an award-winning journalist writing about personal finance, technology, investing and a host of other topics for several national publications. She has a knack for taking even the most complex topic and breaking it down for the masses.
Sharps Technology (STSS) To Enter The Copolymer Prefillable Syringe Market With Strength And Ahead of Plan Through Pending Manufacturing Facility Acquisition and $400M Nephron Deal
Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) is pushing into the copolymer prefillable syringe market thanks to a deal with Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., a leader in contract manufacturing of generic medications and 503B outsourcing that includes prefillable sterile syringes.
Lithium Craze: Comparing Arianne Phosphate To Top Companies
From powering electric vehicles to storing solar and wind energy, lithium plays a critical role in the transition to a greener world. So it’s not surprising demand for Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) batteries is exploding – as are the market values of its key publicly traded producers.  
FendX Technologies Inc. Sets Out To Slow The Spread Of Bacteria And Viruses With Nanotechnology
Cyberattack Explosions Are Driving Customers To Sekur, Which Saw 650% Increase In Website Traffic In 2 Weeks And 100% Rise In VPN Sales Month-Over-Month
Cyberattacks are on the rise, with cyberattacks increasing by 38% in 2022 as bad actors steal identities and wipe out bank accounts at alarming rates.
