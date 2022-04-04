 Skip to main content

Why Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Is Soaring
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 10:26am   Comments
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX:PLX) shares are surging Monday after the company said its Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Fabry disease met its primary endpoint.

Fabry disease is an inherited disease resulting in progressive accumulation of abnormal deposits of a fatty substance in blood vessel walls throughout a person's body.

"Based on results from our clinical program, we believe that PRX–102, as a PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy with potentially two different dosing regimens, may be a valuable new treatment option for individuals suffering from Fabry disease," said Dror Bashan, president and CEO of Protalix BioTherapeutics. 

Protalix BioTherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its ProCellEx plant cell–based protein expression system.

PLX 52-Week Range: $0.70 - $6.64

The stock was up 64.3% at $1.72 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Belova59 from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

