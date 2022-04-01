Needham Cuts Wayfair Price Target By 17%
- Needham analyst Anna Andreeva lowered the price target on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) to $150 from $180 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 37% upside.
- The analyst noted that the company's near-term trends remain under pressure amidst a volatile macro backdrop.
- Andreeva specified that Wayfair has a 2.4% penetration in its largest market, the U.S., which has a home goods market potential of $460 billion.
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded the company from Equal-Weight to Underweight, with a price target of $103, implying a 6% downside.
- Price Action: W shares are trading lower by 0.75% at $109.95 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for W
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for W
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings