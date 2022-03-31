 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uranium Projections Give This Cameco Analyst A Certain Glow

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Uranium Projections Give This Cameco Analyst A Certain Glow

Declining global uranium inventory levels may lend upside support to Cameco Corp.’s (NYSE: CCJ) stock, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The Cameco Analyst: Alexander Pearce upgraded the rating for Cameco to Outperform, while raising the price target to C$42 (U.S.$33.63).

The Cameco Thesis: The uranium price forecasts for 2022 and 2023 have been raised by 13% to the average U.S.$51 per pound and by 3% to U.S.$46 per pound, respectively, Pearce said in the upgrade note.

“This drives a modest increase in near-term cash flow for the company, with our 22/23 attributable EBITDA estimates now C$420/608M up 10/3% respectively,” he added.

“In a sector with a limited number of listed producers, Cameco's stock trades on sentiment more than most. Thus, with momentum for low carbon nuclear generation continuing to build and security of supply an increasingly important factor for utilities/governments, we think Cameco's advantageous geographical production base and its position as the largest and most liquid uranium stock means there should be further upside to its stock price,” the analyst wrote.

CCJ Price Action: Shares of Cameco had risen by 5.81% to $29.70 at the time of publication Thursday afternoon. 

Photo: Peter Baldes via Flickr Creative Commons

Latest Ratings for CCJ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2020RBC CapitalDowngradesSector PerformUnderperform
May 2019TD SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CCJ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCJ)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2022
Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings
CNBC's Final Trades: HealthEquity, Carlyle, Cameco, Citigroup And This Retailer
Cameco Shares Hot, Could Burn Even Brighter Ahead
All The Stocks That Moved From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alexander Pearce BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com