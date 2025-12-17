Southwest Expands Global Reach With Turkish Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) announced on Wednesday that it will expand its international reach through a new transatlantic partnership, set to begin in early 2026.

The move aims to connect U.S. travelers to global destinations via Istanbul.

Southwest Airlines confirmed a partnership with Turkish Airlines to offer single-ticket trips between the U.S. and Istanbul.

The Deal In Detail

Tickets will be sold next year through Turkish Airlines, travel agents and travel websites.

Turkish Airlines flies to more than 350 destinations across 132 countries from its hub at Istanbul Airport. The carrier serves 10 U.S. airports that also connect with Southwest's domestic network.

The deal lets international travelers connect through shared U.S. gateway airports with smoother transfers.

From Istanbul, passengers can continue onward across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines' chief operating officer, said both carriers emphasize hospitality, reliability and a strong customer experience. He said the partnership should raise global awareness of the Southwest brand.

Southwest said the partnership will route thousands of international travelers each week through its U.S. network. The airline expects stronger traffic flows and wider relevance for its domestic routes.

The announcement marks Southwest's sixth partnership with an overseas carrier this year. Those tie-ups link Southwest's network to destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Southwest also continues working on product upgrades as it expands its travel offering. The airline highlighted a redesigned cabin experience and new seating choices.

Southwest said it plans to offer assigned seating and extra legroom options starting Jan. 27, 2026. The changes reflect a broader shift toward added flexibility and premium choices.

The partnership adds to competition as U.S. airlines pursue wider global connectivity.

LUV Price Action: Southwest Airlines shares are trading lower by 1.35% to $41.60 at publication on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy Southwest