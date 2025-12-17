Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Collapse In Q4

As of Dec. 17, 2025, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL)

On Dec. 12, UBS analyst Atul Maheswari assumed Delta Air Lines with a Buy rating and raised the price target to $90. The company's stock gained around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $72.34.

RSI Value: 71.9

71.9 DAL Price Action: Shares of Delta Air fell 0.2% to close at $71.14 on Tuesday.

Shares of Delta Air fell 0.2% to close at $71.14 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

On Dec. 12, UBS analyst Atul Maheswari assumed United Airlines with a Buy rating and raised the price target to $142. The company's stock gained around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $116.00.

RSI Value: 72.6

72.6 UAL Price Action: Shares of United Airlines rose 4.4% to close at $112.48 on Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

On Dec. 16, Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski upgraded Southwest Airlines from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $34 to $56. The company's stock gained around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $43.54.

RSI Value: 85.1

85.1 LUV Price Action: Shares of Southwest Airlines gained 1.1% to close at $42.17 on Tuesday.

