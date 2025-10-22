Ford To Recall Over 1.4 Million US Cars Over Rearview Camera Defect

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview camera malfunction that could potentially result in a distorted, intermittent, or blank image when the vehicle is in reverse, the U.S. auto regulator said on Wednesday.

Rearview Camera Fault Spurs Recall

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers 1,448,655 vehicles across a range of models, including the 2015–2019 Flex, 2015 Explorer, Lincoln MKT, Lincoln MKZ, 2015–2016 C-Max, Escape, Taurus, 2016 Fusion, 2018–2019 Taurus, 2019 Lincoln MKT, Fiesta, and the 2020 Mustang.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera as necessary, at no cost to the owners, the NHTSA said.

See Also: Tesla Recalls Nearly 13,000 US Cars Over Battery Risk

The recent recall is part of a series of setbacks for Ford in 2025. Last week, the company recalled over 680,000 vehicles across multiple models due to various issues. This included a recall of the F-250, F-350, and F-450 lines of its pickup trucks over a defect that could lead to steering issues.

This was preceded by another recall in September over 115,000 F-250, F-350, and F-450 lines of its pickup trucks due to a possible detachment of the steering column.

Adding to the company’s woes, a fire at a key Ford supplier in September is expected to disrupt the company’s production operations for months.

EV Sales Surge

Despite this, Ford achieved a record third quarter in EV sales, up 19.8% to 85,789 units. The Mustang Mach-E saw a 50.7% sales surge, marking its best quarter yet.

Meanwhile, the F-Series surpassed 600,000 units sold year-to-date and remains on track to be America's best-selling truck for the 49th consecutive year.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Ford has a growth score of 52.96% and a momentum rating of 68.23%. Click here to see how it compares to other leading tech companies.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.