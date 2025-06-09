Norwegian Cruise Line: Bookings Recover, Occupancy Rates To Beat Consensus, Says Bullish Analyst

A meeting with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's NCLH top management indicated that the market volatility experienced in March and early April had subsided and bookings had returned to a healthy level, according to JPMorgan.

The Analyst: Analyst Matthew Boss reiterated an Overweight rating and price target of $28.

The Thesis: Management indicated no signs of any softening in Europe bookings for 2026, Boss said in the note.

He added that the load factor headwinds are likely to be isolated to the third quarter. This could translate to an occupancy rate of 104.9% for 2026. That’s above Street expectations of 103.2% and higher than the previous year's 102.5%.

The 3% base-case pricing growth and around 240 basis points of occupancy rate expansion "would support net yield growth of +5.5% Y/Y or double consensus at +2.7% yield growth for FY26," the analyst wrote.

Management indicated that demand trends remained "intact” for Luxury brands Oceania and Regent, he added.

Norwegian Cruise Line further noted that the cost-saving initiatives they had initiated had been non-consumer-facing and had not impacted customer satisfaction rates, Boss said.

Price Action: Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had risen by 0.26% to $19.61 at the time of publication on Monday.

