CEOs Everywhere Are Trying To 'Reimagine And Automate Processes,' Says Goldman Sachs Chief, Predicting A Major Wave Of AI-Driven Productivity

Business leaders are reshaping how work gets done as artificial intelligence spreads across global industries, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon said.

Solomon told CNBC last month that technology has shaped employment for decades, but the current shift is arriving faster than earlier workplace transitions, with executives looking to streamline tasks and expand capacity through automation.

Executives Focus On Automation

"I can't find a CEO that I'm talking to, in any industry, that is not focused on how they can reimagine and automate processes in their business to create operating efficiency and productivity," Solomon said. He said automation has become a central priority because businesses want faster and more efficient operations.

As a result, he told CNBC, the pace of adoption is accelerating while companies evaluate how AI systems can handle functions that traditionally required large teams.

According to Solomon, the change now extends beyond technology firms. Retailers, manufacturers, logistics companies, and financial institutions are investing in automation tools as competition and speed increase.

He said what stands out is how rapidly the technology is being put in place inside organizations. Although transitions can be difficult, Solomon said companies are learning how to adjust as they test new workflows.

Goldman's Workforce Transformation

Solomon pointed to Goldman Sachs as an example of how roles change when firms adopt new systems. Twenty-five years ago, the bank did not have a large engineering workforce.

Today, he said, about 13,000 engineers work on software platforms, trading technology, and digital services used across the company. According to Solomon, the shift shows how tasks evolve as banks incorporate automated tools to support clients and internal teams.

"At the end of the day, we have an incredibly flexible, nimble economy. We have a great ability to adapt and adjust," Solomon told CNBC, adding that he is optimistic about how the transition will unfold.

While some responsibilities may shift, he expects long-term investment to increase. Solomon said a multiyear view shows how automation can expand business capacity.

Other Industry Leaders See Similar Patterns

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella addressed the workplace shift toward AI-driven systems in the company's shareholder letter, published last month.

In the letter, he described an "AI platform shift" that is changing the way work is organized and how employees support advanced tools. Nadella said managing the change will be important as productivity increases and organizations deploy new technology across operations.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang shared a similar view, saying on Fox News last month that AI represents the beginning of a new "industrial revolution" and likened it to earlier eras powered by steam and electricity.

Building on those perspectives, Solomon said the economy will continue adapting as companies integrate AI and employees take on different responsibilities. "If you take a three- to five-year view, it's giving us more capacity to invest in our business," he told CNBC.

Image: Shutterstock