Retiree At 67 Considers Going Back To Work: 'It Just Feels Like I'm Twiddling My Thumbs Waiting For Illness, Dementia, Or Death'

For many Americans, retirement is imagined as a well-deserved reward — years of freedom after decades of work. But for some, the transition can feel less like a vacation and more like a loss of purpose.

That's what one 67-year-old retiree shared in a recent post on Reddit's r/retirement forum. After leaving his job in July, he admitted he's already rethinking the decision.

"I feel I’m just doing make-do tasks to fill in the hours and not really accomplishing anything with my life," he wrote. "Right now, it just feels like I'm twiddling my thumbs, waiting for illness, dementia, or death."

A Common Retirement Struggle

This retiree isn't alone in questioning whether full-time retirement is right for him. Nearly a third of retirees are considering returning to work, according to a survey from F&G Annuities & Life FG. Some cite financial pressures like inflation, while others miss the intellectual stimulation and sense of contribution that working provides.

Among workers who haven't yet retired, 70% have considered delaying their retirement date — a number that has grown in recent years. Concerns about not having enough money, economic volatility, and a desire for more financial security are all driving factors.

The Role of Purpose and Structure

The adjustment to retirement often goes beyond money. Many who leave the workforce suddenly find themselves missing daily routines, problem-solving, or social connections.

In response to the Reddit post, one commenter noted that they returned to per diem work at age 70, not for the paycheck, but to stay connected. "The money is good, but it's more about having/feeling connected," they wrote.

Others shared how finding meaningful activities — whether work, volunteering, or hobbies — can ease the transition. One commenter described how their mother built a fulfilling retirement by gardening, traveling, writing a genealogy book, and joining community groups. Another suggested that hiring a life coach could help identify new passions at this stage of life.

Work Isn't the Only Answer

While going back to work is one option, several Reddit users encouraged the 67-year-old to explore alternatives. Suggestions ranged from volunteering at local organizations to starting a small business, learning new skills, or even traveling.

Still, others acknowledged that part-time work or seasonal jobs can strike a balance — providing structure and social interaction without the stress of a full career. "Nothing wrong with continuing to work instead of retiring," one commenter reassured. "At this stage of our lives, having the option to retire or work is the fun part."

Redefining Retirement

The conversation reflects a broader shift: retirement today is no longer seen as a one-size-fits-all experience. Some embrace leisure and hobbies, while others prefer to stay professionally engaged, whether for financial reasons or personal fulfillment.

F&G CEO Chris Blunt noted that financial professionals can play a role in helping retirees align their money with their lifestyle goals. "Financial professionals have an opportunity to help more Americans aim for an ‘A' in retirement by guiding them to align their financial plans with the kind of life they truly want in their later years," he said in the company's survey report.

For the Reddit poster, the answer may ultimately be a mix of work and personal pursuits. As many who've gone before him have learned, retirement isn't the end of productivity — it's a chance to reshape it.

Image: Shutterstock