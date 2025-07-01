'I Will Never Work Again': What Retirees Who Gave Up Work Completely Say About Life Now

More retirees are staying busy — but not everyone is working. Many retirees choose to stay connected to work, even if only part-time. Whether it's substitute teaching, freelancing, or picking up a fun side gig, plenty of retirees say they enjoy having a reason to get out of the house and some extra income to go with it.

But that's not the whole story. In fact, a large group of retirees have stepped away from paid work entirely — and say they have no intention of returning.

"I will never work again," one Reddit user wrote on the forum r/Retirement, launching a conversation that's gained momentum among those who identify as fully retired. These retirees aren't picking up side hustles or consulting jobs. They're done — and content to be.

Why Some Retirees Are Fully Stepping Away

Among current retirees, 71% say they are not working in any capacity, according to a CNBC survey. While some continue working by choice or necessity, a quiet but firm group is opting out completely.

For some, health plays a major role. One Redditor shared that a car accident 16 months into retirement left them unable to work — but also gave them clarity. Now, their days are focused on healing, enjoying time with their spouse, and planning small trips. "That's good enough for me," they wrote.

Others say they've simply done their time. After decades of high-stress work, some retirees relish doing nothing at all — and don't feel the need to explain it.

"I'm the person everyone says you shouldn't be," one 71-year-old wrote. "Don't ‘do' much if anything — except what I like." That includes quiet mornings, staying up all night, and ignoring most scheduled social activities.

Retirement, Without A Side Hustle, Can Still Be Rich With Meaning

Contrary to the idea that work gives life purpose, many retirees say they find joy and fulfillment in everyday routines. One described retirement as "like being a kid again — except I have a car and money."

Another shared how retirement gave him the chance to return to who he once was: "If my 16-year-old self showed up at the door to judge my life, I'd want him to feel like he finally got let off the leash."

Many are keeping active in other ways — just not for pay. Some garden, race cars, read, or pursue hobbies. Others spend time with grandchildren or simply relax.

Why The Next Generation May Take A Different Path

While many current retirees have stopped working completely, younger adults may be more likely to stay engaged with work after retirement. Just 11% of future retirees say they plan to stop working entirely, according to the CNBC survey.

For those unsure if they'll be ready to fully retire, continuing to work can offer both financial and emotional benefits. Experts say even part-time income can stretch retirement savings and boost Social Security payouts.

But for those who can afford to stop working — and want to — the stories from fully retired Redditors offer an encouraging message: life after work doesn't have to be busy to be meaningful.

