Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos Bet On Robots: FieldAI Hits $2 Billion Valuation After $405 Million Raise Backed By Nvidia

FieldAI, a two-year-old robotics startup announced last Wednesday that it raised $405 million across two recent funding rounds.

The funding rounds propels FieldAI's valuation to $2 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter cited by CNBC. The funding was oversubscribed, with demand exceeding expectations as industries turn to robotics to address labor shortages and efficiency needs.

High-profile investors included NVentures, the venture arm of Nvidia NVDA, Jeff Bezos through Bezos Expeditions, Bill Gates through Gates Frontier, Samsung, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, Temasek, Prysm Capital and Canaan Partners. FieldAI founder and CEO Ali Agha told CNBC that most investors approached the company directly, which shows the excitement around its technology.

"We are growing," Agha said. "This funding announcement is to respond to the customer demand."

Physics-First AI Models Aim to Power Robots Across Industries

Led by former engineers and scientists from DeepMind, Tesla Autopilot, NASA, Amazon AMZN, and SpaceX, FieldAI, headquartered in Irvine, California, brings together decades of expertise in robotics and autonomy.

At the core of FieldAI's platform are field foundation models, described by the company as a new class of physics-first foundation models built specifically for embodied intelligence.

Unlike language or vision models adapted for robotics, these models are designed to handle uncertainty, risk, and the physical constraints of real-world conditions, enabling robots to navigate unpredictable environments without GPS, maps, or predefined trajectories.

Agha told CNBC that this "effortless transferability" across environments allows companies to scale robots quickly with minimal integration work required on the customer side. The approach is already being used in industries such as construction, energy, logistics, and manufacturing, with robots operating in facilities worldwide from Japan to Europe to the U.S.

Gates, Bezos, and Top VCs Back Expansion Plans

FieldAI says the fresh capital will allow it to accelerate global expansion, double headcount by the end of the year, and extend product development into areas such as locomotion and manipulation. The company has already added more than 100 positions over recent months to meet surging demand and address labor and safety challenges facing large industries, CNBC reports.

Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla praised the team's deep expertise in robotics, saying in the statement: "Enabling autonomy solutions at scale is an extremely difficult problem, but the deep expertise of the FieldAI team and their unique approach to embodied intelligence reflects a pragmatic path forward." He added that FieldAI's ability to deploy quickly positions it to unlock "long-term economic and societal value."

Prysm Capital co-founder and Managing Partner Jay Park also said that FieldAI's new class of foundation models provides the reliability and adaptability needed for large-scale autonomous robotics deployments across multiple industries. He added that the technology not only expands potential use cases but also enables risk-aware deployment, a key factor in scaling AI that could transform how robots interact with the physical world.

FieldAI Joins Robotics Investment Boom

FieldAI's milestone arrives as investor interest in robotics accelerates. CNBC says that Gecko Robotics raised $125 million in June and crossed a $1 billion valuation, pointing up the appetite for startups advancing AI in physical automation. Gecko Robotics is named a Disruptor 50 company by CNBC, which is the outlet's own annual list of 50 private companies that are transforming industries and have the potential to become the next generation of great public companies.

Image: Shutterstock