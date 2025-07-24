From Euphoria to Entrepreneurship: Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Brand Gets Bezos Boost

Sydney Sweeney is preparing to debut a lingerie brand reportedly backed by Amazon AMZN founder investor Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez. The Emmy-nominated actress, best known for her roles in HBO's “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” has spent the last year building what insiders describe as a personal passion project, Fox Business reports.

The brand is reportedly backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at Coatue Management and former Snap SNAP executive. According to The Economic Times, Schwerin's involvement marks a notable moment, as Coatue has traditionally focused on high-growth tech and rarely invests in consumer-facing brands. The Economic Times reports that Schwerin may have been hired to use his celebrity relationships to bring in star-driven brands like Sweeney's.

Bezos And Dell Seed Coatue's $1 Billion Innovation Fund Amid Strategic Shifts

Coatue Management recently launched a new innovation fund with $1 billion in seed capital committed by the family offices of Bezos and Michael Dell, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The fund will allocate between 20% and 50% of its assets to private companies, with the rest targeting public stocks, based on a pitch deck seen by the outlet. "It's such an obvious idea that if I don't do it, someone else will," Philippe Laffont, Coatue's founder, told the Journal in an interview.

Though neither Bezos nor Dell directly invested in Sweeney's company, The Economic Times says their capital underpins the same Coatue vehicle now backing her venture.

Founded in 1999, Coatue is known for major investments in high-profile startups like OpenAI, SpaceX, and xAI, managing $54 billion in assets as of December, according to the Journal. Of the assets Coatue managed as of December, approximately $22.3 billion was allocated to public equities while $22.9 billion was designated for early-stage and growth venture investments.

The Journal says the new fund tied to Bezos and Dell is expected to become a high-margin revenue stream for Coatue, with an annual management fee of 1.25% and a 12.5% performance fee on profits that exceed 5% annually, based on the firm's pitch deck reviewed by the outlet.

The firm's new fund lowers the investment threshold to $50,000 and is launching with Swiss banking giant UBS to attract high-net-worth individuals who want exposure to private tech and consumer innovations, the Journal reports. The move reflects a growing appetite to blend Silicon Valley capital strategies with cultural and influencer-driven brands.

Sweeney's Rise As A Brand Builder Signals Shift In Celebrity Entrepreneurship

During her rise to fame, Sweeney has formed partnerships with major global brands like Kérastase, Bai, HeyDude, and Laneige, according to Fox Business. She recently garnered headlines for a campaign with Dr. Squatch, promoting a novelty body soap reportedly infused with her bathwater, further showcasing her influence as a digital-era marketer.

Her presence at Bezos and Sánchez's June wedding in Venice, initially seen as unusual, now aligns with reports linking her new venture to Bezos-backed funds, Fox Business says. Posts on Sweeney's social media in lingerie and swimwear with model Amélie Tremblay are now being interpreted as pre-launch teasers, suggesting a savvy, staged rollout of her product line, according to The Economic Times.

While Coatue has not confirmed the precise amount invested in Sweeney's company, its reported pivot toward culture-forward assets is attracting attention across both the retail and venture ecosystems.

Image: Shutterstock