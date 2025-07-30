How 26‑Year‑Old Din Bisevac Turned A Burned‑Out Startup Into A $58M Google Ventures Success Story

Din Bisevac was once a YouTube child star. At 26, he just pulled off a $58 million comeback, rescuing a failing real estate startup and convincing Google Ventures to lead its Series A round.

Buena, the Berlin-based property technology startup Bisevac now leads, has attracted backing from top investors including Google Ventures, 20VC, Stride, and Capnamic. The fresh $58 million Series A raise Buena announced on July 23 marks a turning point for the company after years of struggling under its original business model. The raise marks the startup's first funding round since Bisevac took over in 2021 and pivoted the business from a failed rental arbitrage model, Forbes reports.

Buena had previously burned through $14 million while attempting to lease apartments below market rates and rent them out for a profit, a strategy that ultimately stalled growth. According to Forbes, Bisevac restructured the company, negotiated new terms with investors, and repositioned Buena as an AI-powered property management platform.

AI Property Management Platform Expands With Rollup Strategy and 20 Acquisitions

Buena manages more than 60,000 apartments across Germany, and Forbes says it has achieved roughly $25 million in annual recurring revenue, a sign of rapid post-pivot growth. Buena says it automates property listings, tenant vetting, viewings, and maintenance coordination through its software, which also integrates new AI features to handle repetitive accounting and reporting tasks.

Alongside software development, Buena has pursued an AI-led rollup strategy, acquiring over 20 property management firms since 2023 in a fragmented German market valued at approximately €16 billion, or $17 billion. According to Buena, the property management sector in Germany is notorious for inefficiency, with 96.3% of managers still using outdated systems and struggling with low customer satisfaction scores.

“Property management just has a terrible, terrible brand in Germany. No matter which owner or tenant you ask, everyone will tell you they hate their property manager,” Bisevac told Forbes. “We wouldn't position ourselves as this mainly technology company in front of our customers because it’s a bit too abstract for them, and frankly just doesn’t matter too much.”

Google Ventures Sees Global Potential in Buena's Platform

Google Ventures Partner Vidu Shanmugarajah said in Buena’s statement that the startup’s mix of an AI-driven acquisition strategy and product-focused execution creates a strong opportunity to modernize property management globally.

“This is just the start, and we look forward to supporting Buena in changing how people own real estate across Germany and beyond,” Shanmugarajah added.

Buena says it intends to expand across Germany and then into the U.S. housing market, which is valued at around $50 trillion, offering significant growth potential.

According to Forbes, Bisevac's long-term vision is to build an end-to-end platform for real estate investment, allowing individuals to find, finance, purchase, and manage properties within one ecosystem. The goal is to make property ownership more accessible to younger generations, who often invest in stocks and crypto but lack clear pathways to real estate investment.

Din Bisevac's Vision for Real Estate Investment and U.S. Market Expansion

Bisevac's entrepreneurial journey began long before Buena's turnaround. As one of Germany's first YouTube child stars, he launched a clothing brand and Shopify SHOP store before working as a product designer at age 13, Forbes says. After joining Buena as a designer, he rose to CEO, leading the restructuring that attracted high-profile investors.

The Series A funding underscores the growing investor interest in AI-enabled service industry rollups, a strategy gaining traction among private equity and venture funds worldwide. With fresh capital, an AI‑powered strategy, and a vision for property ownership, Buena is preparing to expand far beyond Germany.

Image: Shutterstock