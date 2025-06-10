Billionaire Marc Lore's $7B Food Startup Wonder, Backed By Google Ventures, Eyes 2028 IPO With $5B Revenue Goal And AI-Powered Superapp Plans

Marc Lore, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Jet.com and former Walmart WMT executive, is preparing his food tech company Wonder for a public market debut in the first quarter of 2028, Fast Company reports.

Speaking at Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Summit in New York last week, Lore shared that his team is operating in reverse from March 2028. According to Fast Company, Lore plans to begin operating like a public company by the end of next year.

Wonder is Preparing Like a Public Company

The startup will hold quarterly earnings calls, provide earnings guidance, and run a compensation committee throughout 2027 as part of its initial public offering training, Lore says. A full board of directors will also be in place by then to match the operational rigor of a listed firm.

“We're going to IPO and we're kind of working backward from March 30, 2028. Whether we hit it or not, we will see,” Lore said. According to Fast Company, he also emphasized the importance of building that muscle early so the company moves into the public market with control, credibility, and proven transparency.

Google Ventures Leads $600M Round as Wonder Reinvents Mealtime with AI and Acquisitions

Wonder recently closed a $600 million funding round, led by Google Ventures, which pushed the startup's valuation to $7 billion, according to Bloomberg. The financial boost supports Lore's vision of developing what he calls an “Amazon for food and beverage,” The New York Times says.

Lore said the company is creating an AI-powered “superapp” that blends meal delivery, personalized nutrition, smart restaurant systems, and brick-and-mortar locations into one seamless ecosystem. He added that the end goal is to own every consumer touchpoint in the mealtime experience across physical, digital, and logistical channels, Fast Company reports.

To accelerate this strategy, Wonder has made several strategic acquisitions including Blue Apron, Grubhub, and Tastemade. According to Fast Company, each acquisition expands the brand's control over content creation, order logistics, and last-mile delivery. The vertically integrated structure also allows Wonder to gather user data, refine personalization, and rapidly test new dining experiences.

Wonder currently operates a suite of digital and physical services that anchor its platform, including delivery hubs and proprietary food technology systems. The company ranks No. 45 on the outlet's 2025 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

Wonder is Targeting $5B in Revenue by 2028 with Public Currency for Expansion

Lore projects that Wonder will generate $5 billion in revenue by the time it goes public in early 2028, followed by accelerated growth into 2029. He sees public capital as a strategic advantage for long-term expansion and further acquisition deals in the food tech space, Fast Company reports.

When asked why he's targeting a public offering, Lore pointed to the flexibility and firepower that come with public equity. “I am really excited about having that public currency,” he said, adding it could allow the company to deploy capital at a scale that private markets cannot always match, Fast Company says.

Image: Shutterstock