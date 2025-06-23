All Grown Up-The 80's Child Star That's Now Co-Owner Of The NBA's Atlanta Hawks

Being a child star looks like an idyllic life, but the entertainment industry landscape is littered with former prodigies who grew up to struggle with financial hardship. Jami Gertz is not going to be one of them. That's partly because she's moved from the silver screen to the boardroom, where she is co-owner of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

The 59-year-old Gertz began her career in 1982 as a regular on the CBS show "Square Pegs," and also appeared in hit shows such as "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Family Ties." At the peak of her fame, Gertz played a leading role in vampire movie "The Lost Boys," which is widely hailed as a cult classic that became synonymous with the 80s generation.

Although "The Lost Boys" didn't propel Gertz into bona fide stardom, her work on the film is notable for another reason. While she was filming, Gertz's publicist introduced her to Tony Ressler, a banker for Drexel-Burnham Lambert. They became a couple and got married two years later.

During the early years of their marriage, Gertz continued acting and made appearances on "Ally McBeal," "Seinfeld," and "ER." Her last major role came as Dr. Melissa Reeves, the wife of Bill Paxton's character in the 1996 hit, "Twister." All the while, Ressler quietly built his reputation and fortune as a businessman. After the collapse of Drexel Burnham, he co-founded Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) with Leon Black in 1990.

In 2015, the couple joined a group that included NBA Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill and purchased the Atlanta Hawks. Gertz recounted the tale in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He [Ressler] has a little tiny desk in there, and he was taking calls in the closet,” Gertz said. “I was walking in and out of the closet. And he looked at me, and I looked at him, and he’s like, ‘Jami, are we going to do this?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I’m so scared.’ And he’s like, ‘It would be so much fun.’ And then we were jumping and screaming, ‘Oh my God — we just bought a basketball team!'”

Gertz suddenly found herself in familiar territory: the spotlight. It wasn't Hollywood, but Ressler told the Hollywood Reporter his wife wasted no time in making her presence felt. Her official "coming out party" came when she represented the Hawks at the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery. Since then, Gertz's role with the Hawks has only increased, and she has thrown herself into the franchise.

Gertz and Ressler relocated to Atlanta in 2017, a move that caused her to put her acting career on hold. She has embraced her new role in Atlanta wholeheartedly. “It just seemed like a natural moment for me to take a break from acting,” she said. “It’s hard to even say it out loud, because I love what I do. It’s given me so many beautiful things in my life, taught me so many things about myself and the world around me.”

The team is much better off for Gertz's and Ressler's involvement. They were active participants in a $192 million renovation of the team’s stadium and in building a new 90,000 square foot practice facility. Gertz continues to put her stamp on the team by overseeing internal operations and focusing on making sure Hawks fans have a great time when they come to see the team. She sees it as an essential aspect of running a first-class NBA franchise.

"I bought tickets when I couldn't afford them. I worked hard enough where I could eventually become a season ticket holder," she told Peachtreehoops.com. "So, I'm coming from that fan experience, being in L.A., and seeing where there was great food, and then the food wasn't so good. All of those things. I care a ton about fan experience." Gertz is also thinking about the basketball side of the operation.

Ressler and his team handle the player transactions and long-term roster planning. However, he is just as committed to making Atlanta a championship-caliber franchise as Gertz is to creating a championship-caliber fan experience. It will take lots of hard work for Ressler and Gertz to make their investment in the Atlanta Hawks pay off. So far, the on-court results have not been spectacular, but they are committed to Atlanta for the long haul.

Image: Shutterstock