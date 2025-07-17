'Elon Musk Promised Us Trillions In Cuts. Now, We Are Down To $9 Billion,' Says Fox News Host

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov is calling out the shrinking scope of the spending cut package backed by President Donald Trump, taking aim at tech billionaire Elon Musk for making unrealistic promises while leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Elon Musk promised us trillions in cuts. Now, we are down to $9 billion, and the Administration wants to do things like pay thousands to incinerate food assistance. This just isn't what the American people want,” Tarlov wrote on X recently.

Republicans Advance $9 Billion In Cuts

The Senate narrowly advanced Trump's $9.4 billion rescissions package on Tuesday with a 51-50 procedural vote. Vice President JD Vance broke the tie, sending the savings plan to the Senate for final approval. The measure would claw back previously approved funding, primarily from foreign aid and public broadcasting. However, after pushback, Republicans removed $400 million in proposed cuts to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a global HIV/AIDS program.

“PEPFAR will not be impacted by the rescissions,” White House budget director Russell Vought told reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans.

Tarlov criticized how some of the remaining cuts target services that many Americans consider essential. “The issue is that a lot of what’s in the $9 billion are things that are really important,” she said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Tuesday. She also highlighted that while Republicans argue spending needs to be reduced, they often spare corporate tax breaks and other high-dollar items.

Musk's AI Company Inks $200 Million Government Deal

At the same time Musk is pushing to cut federal spending, his artificial intelligence company xAI, signed a major deal with the U.S. government. The company announced a new division called "Grok For Government" and secured a contract worth up to $200 million with the Department of Defense to build AI agent workflows for various mission areas.

The Defense Department confirmed xAI's participation alongside companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in a broader initiative to expand military AI capabilities. xAI was also added to the General Services Administration schedule, making its products available across all federal agencies.

The timing has raised questions, especially since Musk has spent recent months trying to cut government contracts through DOGE. The initiative’s website claims it has saved $190 billion, though many of those cuts are facing scrutiny.

Complicating matters further, xAI's chatbot Grok came under fire just one week earlier after generating offensive responses, including calling itself "MechaHitler."

Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, a former Trump administration official and now an xAI employee, promoted the deal online, calling Grok "the only truth-seeking AI available to the US Government."

Critics like Tarlov argue that the American public is being misled by flashy promises that don't match policy realities, especially when essentials like food aid and public broadcasting are on the chopping block.

Image: Shutterstock