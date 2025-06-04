Trump Sends Congress $9.4 Billion DOGE Cut Proposal Targeting NPR, PBS, LGBTQ Initiatives And Overseas Climate Funding

On Tuesday, the White House formally submitted a $9.4 billion budget rescission request to Congress, aimed at foreign aid and public broadcasting. This is the first official rollback of funds under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) confirmed the House had received the administration's request, stating, "The House will act quickly on this request," The Hill reported. President Donald Trump's message mentioned 22 rescissions involving funds from agencies like the State Department, USAID, the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which supports NPR and PBS.

The majority of the proposal concerns $8.3 billion in foreign aid, much of which was previously allocated to USAID before it was withdrawn under DOGE. Cuts include nearly $9 million from the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), $22 million from the African Development Foundation, and over $2 billion from other development programs such as those administered by UNICEF and the UNDP.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) officials cited spending that funded LGBTQ+ initiatives, gender equity, climate change programs, and overseas health services as "wasteful." The rescissions also propose withdrawing $1.6 billion from the Economic Support Fund and $800 million from the Migration and Refugee Assistance account, which backs refugee resettlement and humanitarian aid.

The administration's proposal also targets $1.1 billion in CPB funding, including $535 million in advance appropriations for both fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The request states these funds support "a public media system that is politically biased and an unnecessary expense to the taxpayer."

Why It Matters: The first round of cuts represents a small portion of the $175 billion in total savings that DOGE claims it has achieved through several cost-cutting procedures. However, Democrats on crucial appropriations panels have accused the administration of unlawfully blocking $425 billion in congressionally approved funds.

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) reiterated the importance of a thorough review, highlighting potential consequences for global health, emergency communications, and public media in rural communities. Other Republicans have also raised concerns, especially over the local impact of eliminating PEPFAR and public broadcasting funds.

According to the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, Congress has 45 days to act on the request. If it fails to approve the cuts, the administration must issue the funds.

Trump had attempted to use this process during his first term, but his efforts were unsuccessful. On the other hand, reports indicate that government spending has increased since Trump took office, and Elon Musk, the face of DOGE, announced his decision to step back from the initiative after enacting $175 billion in cuts, instead of the initial goal of $1 trillion.

