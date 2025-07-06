Robert Kiyosaki Calls AI The 'Biggest Change In Modern History.' He Warns You Need To Take Proactive Action To Avoid Becoming A 'Victim'

Author and investor Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” is once again sounding the alarm on what he sees as a major threat to the financial stability of millions: artificial intelligence.

AI Will ‘Cause Massive Unemployment’

In a July 1 post on X, Kiyosaki called AI the “Biggest change in modern history” and warned that it will result in massive job losses, even for high-performing students. “AI will cause many ‘smart students’ to lose their jobs,” he wrote. “AI will cause massive unemployment.”

He emphasized that those still carrying student loan debt are especially vulnerable. “AI cannot fire me because I do not have a job,” Kiyosaki said, pointing to his own path as an entrepreneur.

Instead of following traditional advice like going to school, getting good grades, landing a job, and investing in a diversified portfolio, Kiyosaki said he chose to build wealth through entrepreneurship, real estate, and hard assets. “I have been saving real gold, silver, and today Bitcoin,” he wrote.

“Please take proactive action. Please do not be a victim of this ‘time in history,'” he urged.

A Longstanding Critic Of ‘Fake Fiat Money’

Kiyosaki has been outspoken about what he views as an unstable financial system. In last month’s post, he warned of a coming global monetary collapse fueled by what he calls the “biggest debt bubble in history.”

“Will you be richer or poorer when the biggest debt bubble in history bursts?” he asked. “Biggest losers will be savers of fake fiat money and especially bonds.”

Kiyosaki’s message is that traditional saving strategies won't protect you, and now is the time to pivot. His advice is to own gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Entrepreneurship Over Job Security

Kiyosaki has also voiced concern about the rapidly changing job market. In April, he posted: “In the last two years… millions have lost their jobs. In the next few years… millions more will lose their jobs.”

He recommended that those feeling uncertain about their employment prospects start preparing now. “Turn a bad event to a great opportunity to stop being an employee clinging to job security and become an entrepreneur working for financial freedom,” he wrote.

He also floated the idea of joining a network marketing company as a low-cost way to gain entrepreneurial experience, acknowledging that the path comes with risks like rejection and income instability.

Whether or not you agree with his approach, Kiyosaki remains consistent: invest in yourself, question conventional financial advice, and prepare for a future that may look very different from the past.

